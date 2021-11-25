HideTechdirt is off for Thanksgiving! We'll be back with our regular posts this weekend.
HideTechdirt is off for Thanksgiving! We'll be back with our regular posts this weekend.
The Next 'Elder Scrolls' Game Will Be A PC, Xbox Exclusive
Get A Beautiful Open Syllabus Poster To Support Techdirt And The Open Syllabus Project

Daily Deal: The Stellar Utility Software Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Nov 25th 2021 8:55amDaily Deal

The Stellar Utility Software Bundle has what you need to recover data, reinforce security, erase sensitive documents, and organize photos. It features Stellar Data Recovery Standard Windows, Ashampoo Backup Pro 15, Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19, InPixio Photo Editor v9, Nero AI Photo Tagger Manager, and BitRaser File Eraser. It is on sale for $39.95. If you use the coupon code BFSAVE40 you'll get an additional 40% off on apps and software storewide.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Next 'Elder Scrolls' Game Will Be A PC, Xbox Exclusive
Get A Beautiful Open Syllabus Poster To Support Techdirt And The Open Syllabus Project
Follow Techdirt
Advertisment

Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Thursday

09:00 Get A Beautiful Open Syllabus Poster To Support Techdirt And The Open Syllabus Project (1)
08:55 Daily Deal: The Stellar Utility Software Bundle (0)

Wednesday

19:39 The Next 'Elder Scrolls' Game Will Be A PC, Xbox Exclusive (32)
15:31 Content Moderation Case Studies: Facebook Suspends Account For Showing Topless Aboriginal Women (2016) (7)
13:39 No Immunity For Cops Who Used A Field Drug Test To Turn Stress Ball Sand Into Cocaine (18)
12:05 Texas Gas Companies Hit Texas Consumers With 'Whoops You Froze To Death' Surcharge (43)
10:44 Company Promises 'Seamless Parking Experience' In Exchange For The Permission To Track App Users All Over The Internet (16)
10:39 Daily Deal: VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker (0)
09:31 Why Are Drug Prices So High? Because Asshole McKinsey Consultants Figure Out Ways To Re-Patent The Same Drugs Over And Over (27)
06:36 Biden FCC Green Lights Yet More Telecom Consolidation With Verizon Tracfone Merger (5)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.