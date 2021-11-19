Hypocrite Grifters Project Veritas Scream About Press Freedom, Then Run To Court To Silence The NY Times
TECHLASH 2.0: The Next-Gen TECHLASH Is Bigger, Stronger & Faster

Daily Deal: NYTSTND QUAD MagSafe Wireless + USB-C Charging Station

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Nov 19th 2021 10:39amDaily Deal

NYTSTND QUAD lets you charge up to 4 devices all at once. You can wirelessly charge 3 devices at once with the 5-coil full surface area and the built-in Genuine Apple Watch Magnetic charger. An integrated USB-C connector is available for charging another compatible device. This charging dock packs in protection protocols to keep your device and the charger itself safe. NYTSTND QUAD combines aesthetics and performance in a compact, elegant design. Made of premium Amish sourced wood and high-quality real leather, NYTSTND QUAD is designed to blend into any environment. It comes in four different colors and is on sale for $213.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Hypocrite Grifters Project Veritas Scream About Press Freedom, Then Run To Court To Silence The NY Times
TECHLASH 2.0: The Next-Gen TECHLASH Is Bigger, Stronger & Faster
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Friday

10:44 TECHLASH 2.0: The Next-Gen TECHLASH Is Bigger, Stronger & Faster (5)
10:39 Daily Deal: NYTSTND QUAD MagSafe Wireless + USB-C Charging Station (0)
09:30 Hypocrite Grifters Project Veritas Scream About Press Freedom, Then Run To Court To Silence The NY Times (7)
05:29 FTC To Crack Down On Companies That Make Cancelling Services A Pain In The Ass (21)

Thursday

20:05 'GTA' Modding Group Doesn't Fold, Fights Back In Court Against Take-Two, Rockstar (5)
15:51 Data Shows LA Sheriff's Department Is Stopping Tons Of Latino Bicyclists, Rarely Finding Anything Illegal (12)
13:37 Yes, Even If You Think Project Veritas Are A Bunch Of Malicious Grifters, FBI Raid Is Concerning (76)
12:18 Mexican Businessman Arrested For Using NSO Spyware To Target A Journalist (3)
10:44 Is Protecting Copyright More Important Than Saving Lives During The COVID-19 Pandemic? (16)
10:39 Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete Video Production Super Bundle (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.