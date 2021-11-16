Facebook Whistleblower Testifies Before 'Grand Committee On Disinformation'; Which Includes Countries That Lock People Up For Criticizing The Gov't
Ninth Circuit Tells NSO Group It Isn't A Government, Has No Immunity From WhatApp's Lawsuit

Daily Deal: AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Nov 16th 2021 10:36amDaily Deal

AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition is a complete yet simple backup software for Windows PCs and laptops, which includes all features of AOMEI Backupper and supports system/disk/files/partition backup and restore, file sync, and system clone as well as scheduling backup, merge images, dynamic volumes backup, UEFI boot, and GPT disk backup. It's on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Facebook Whistleblower Testifies Before 'Grand Committee On Disinformation'; Which Includes Countries That Lock People Up For Criticizing The Gov't
Ninth Circuit Tells NSO Group It Isn't A Government, Has No Immunity From WhatApp's Lawsuit
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:41 Ninth Circuit Tells NSO Group It Isn't A Government, Has No Immunity From WhatApp's Lawsuit (0)
10:36 Daily Deal: AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition (0)
09:25 Facebook Whistleblower Testifies Before 'Grand Committee On Disinformation'; Which Includes Countries That Lock People Up For Criticizing The Gov't (5)
06:25 Report: US ISPs Aren't Transparent About Prices And Speeds, And Regulators Generally Don't Care (5)

Monday

22:05 Digital Democracies: How Liberal Governments Can Adapt In The Technological Age (4)
15:51 [UPDATED]: Myanmar's Military Junta Sentences American Journalist To Eleven Years In Prison (6)
13:33 Does Copyright Give Companies The Right To Search Your Home And Computer? (57)
12:09 Lawsuit Claims A Zoom Call Was Unlawful Imprisonment (6)
10:46 Brazil's Fake News Legislation Moves Forward, Gets Slightly Better And Way Worse (1)
10:41 Daily Deal: TREBLAB FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker And TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Earbuds Bundle (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.