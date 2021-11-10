Daily Deal: StackSkills Unlimited
from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept
StackSkills is the premier online learning platform for mastering today's most in-demand skills. Whether you're looking to earn a promotion, make a career change, or pick up a side hustle to make some extra cash, StackSkills delivers engaging online courses featuring the skills that matter most today, both personally and professionally. From blockchain to growth hacking, to iOS development, StackSkills stays ahead of the hottest trends to offer the most relevant courses and up-to-date information. If you're ready to commit to your personal and career growth, you won't want to pass on this incredible all-access pass to the web's top online courses. It's on sale for $59 and if you use the code SAVE15NOV, you'll get an additional 15% off.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: daily deal
Add Your Comment