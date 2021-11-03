Appeals Court Doesn't Seem To Like Much About A Criminal Defamation Law Police Used To Arrest A Critic
Google News Returning To Spain, As Awful 'Inalienable' Snippets Tax Is Replaced With Marginally Less Awful EU Copyright Directive

Surprising, But Important: Facebook Sorta Shuts Down Its Face Recognition System

Surprises

from the good-to-see dept

Wed, Nov 3rd 2021 12:08pmMike Masnick

A month ago, I highlighted how Facebook seemed uniquely bad attaking a long term view and publicly committing to doing things that are good for the world, but bad for Facebook in the short run . So it was a bit surprising earlier this week to see Facebook (no I'm not calling it Meta, stop it) announce that it was shutting down its Face Recognition system and (importantly) deleting over a billion "face prints" that it had stored.

The company's announcement on this was (surprisingly!) open about the various trade-offs here, both societally and for Facebook, though (somewhat amusingly) throughout the announcement Facebook repeatedly highlights the supposed societal benefits of its facial recognition.

Making this change required careful consideration, because we have seen a number of places where face recognition can be highly valued by people using platforms. For example, our award-winning automatic alt text system, that uses advanced AI to generate descriptions of images for people who are blind and visually impaired, uses the Face Recognition system to tell them when they or one of their friends is in an image.

[....]

But the many specific instances where facial recognition can be helpful need to be weighed against growing concerns about the use of this technology as a whole. There are many concerns about the place of facial recognition technology in society, and regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules governing its use. Amid this ongoing uncertainty, we believe that limiting the use of facial recognition to a narrow set of use cases is appropriate.

One interesting tidbit buried in this is that only about 1/3 of Facebook users opted in to use Facebook's facial recognition tool (despite the company pushing it heavily on users). At the very least, it showed that a large number of users weren't comfortable with the technology.

There's also the issue that, while they're turning off the tool and deleting the facial prints, the NY Times notes they're hanging on to the algorithm that was built on all those faces:

Although Facebook plans to delete more than one billion facial recognition templates, which are digital scans of facial features, by December, it will not eliminate the software that powers the system, which is an advanced algorithm called DeepFace. The company has also not ruled out incorporating facial recognition technology into future products, Mr. Grosse said.

That's resulted in some (expected) amount of cynicism from Facebook's critics that Facebook "got what it wanted" and is now moving on. However, I think that's a bit silly. Facebook could have easily kept the facial recognition program going. Of all the regulatory pressures the company is facing, this was way down the list and barely on the radar.

And, to make a bigger point, here's a case where the company is actually doing the right thing: turning off a questionable product and deleting a ton of data it collected. And we should at least encourage both Facebook and other companies to be willing to make that decision based on recognizing the societal risks, and without waiting around until they're forced to do so.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: ai, data, deepface, facial recognition, privacy, society, trade-offs
Companies: facebook

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Koby (profile), 3 Nov 2021 @ 12:36pm

    Rarely Is It Not About Money

    only about 1/3 of Facebook users opted in to use Facebook's facial recognition tool

    I'll betcha that another 1/3 of Facebook users found the tool to be really creepy and interacted with FB less because of it. And I think we all know what happens when FB sees its metrics declining.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 3 Nov 2021 @ 1:36pm

      Re: Rarely Is It Not About Money

      I'll betcha that another 1/3 of Facebook users found the tool to be really creepy and interacted with FB less because of it.

      Uh, no way that actually happened. Why are you making shit up?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Koby (profile), 3 Nov 2021 @ 3:35pm

        Re: Re: Rarely Is It Not About Money

        I'm confident that FB didn't secretly divulge to you the metrics between the folks that did opt in, versus the folks that didn't. For a corporation that attempts to track everything, and then bases its decisions upon the data, I would find it surprising if FB didn't conduct a study on its users, or did conduct one which showed that it wasn't losing engagement yet they decided to abandon its facial recognition program out of the goodness of their hearts. And then privately messaged you with the data just in case someone doubted their sincerity. You don't have to shill for them so hard Maz, geez!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2021 @ 1:40pm

      Re: Rarely Is It Not About Money

      Don't you have summer school work to do?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2021 @ 1:06pm

    Sure they are, let's start trusting suck after he's lied all this time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2021 @ 2:35pm

    Faces have too few bits to be psuedounique at scale

    I suspect that they found that with large numbers facial recognition had far too many collisions even if they resign themselves to accepting identical twins as an edge-case. If there just isn't enough in distinguishing bits in a "noisy" environment on real life they would find their data turning to shit for identification purposes. Unlike police forces and the facial recognition merchants everywhere they have no incentive to stick their head in the sand about it.

    Now what doesn't have that issue is facial procedural generation. You don't need to map it, just generate convincing ones. Once trained they can dump their putrifying dataset.

    That is my suspicion anyway, that they decided to use their algorithm for what it turned out to be good for. That has happened several times at Silicon Valley, one attempt of Google at making a street number reader more tolerant of real world distortions didn't work so well there but broke the letters style Captcha breaker.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Appeals Court Doesn't Seem To Like Much About A Criminal Defamation Law Police Used To Arrest A Critic
Google News Returning To Spain, As Awful 'Inalienable' Snippets Tax Is Replaced With Marginally Less Awful EU Copyright Directive
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:39 Google News Returning To Spain, As Awful 'Inalienable' Snippets Tax Is Replaced With Marginally Less Awful EU Copyright Directive (0)
12:08 Surprising, But Important: Facebook Sorta Shuts Down Its Face Recognition System (7)
10:51 Appeals Court Doesn't Seem To Like Much About A Criminal Defamation Law Police Used To Arrest A Critic (9)
10:46 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Learn to Code Bundle (0)
09:39 The Whole YouTube Radicalizes People Story Doesn't Seem To Have Much Evidence To Back It Up (8)
05:34 Clearview Finally Submits AI For Independent Testing; Only Tests Feature It Isn't Actually Selling (7)

Tuesday

19:47 Nintendo Killed Emulation Sites Then Released Garbage N64 Games For The Switch (161)
15:33 UK Schools Normalizing Biometric Collection By Using Facial Recognition For Meal Payments (16)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 303: The Facebook Papers & The Media (2)
12:07 The Scale Of Content Moderation Is Unfathomable (33)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.