Lessons From The First Internet Ages
On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week I'm excited to be participating in an event that the Knight Foundation is putting on, curated by law professors Eric Goldman and Mary Anne Franks, entitled Lessons From the First Internet Ages. The event kicks off with the release of reflections on "the first internet age" from various internet luminaries who were there -- but also, most importantly talking about what they might have done differently. I'm going to have a writeup at some future date on my response to the pieces, but I highly recommend checking them all out. In particular, I'll recommend the pieces by Senator Ron Wyden, Nicole Wong, Brewster Kahle, Vint Cerf, Reid Hoffman, and Tim Berners-Lee. I also think that the interviews Eric Goldman conducted with Matthew Prince and Nirav Tolia were both fascinating.
Just to give you a snippet, Wyden's article really is excellent:
I firmly reject the notion that improving our national discourse requires changing Section 230 or the First Amendment to give the government more power over speech. Instead, I wish I had been equally successful at protecting the other essential elements of the open internet: access, competition and personal privacy.
One of the internet’s strengths is its ability to give a megaphone to new voices that don’t own a television station or printing press. Digital activism has made grassroots, progressive politics a stronger force than we’ve seen in more than half a century. It has put a spotlight on police violence against Black Americans and allowed LGBTQ+ communities to organize in ways that weren’t possible before. It has allowed journalists of color to call out their own organizations’ coverage of race. But unless all Americans have the underlying infrastructure they need to access these communications tools, their promise falls short. And right now, far too many Americans still lack reliable, affordable high-speed internet access.
Anyway, for the next two days, there will be some really fascinating panel discussions on these reflections with a bunch of other great and thoughtful folks, including Julia Angwin, Esther Dyson, Daphne Keller, Chris Lewis, Evelen Douek, Jonathan Zittrain, Cory Doctorow, Alex MacGillivray, and many more. It should be a really fascinating for anyone interested both in the history of the internet, as well as its future.
Reader Comments
"I firmly reject the notion that improving our national discourse requires changing Section 230 or the First Amendment to give the government more power over speech"
I'll always question why it would. If the rules that someone can't be held responsible for something that another person said - and the government can't prosecute you for something you did say - make you think that things would be improved by removing those rules, it just makes me wonder what you think you have to say. I can't think of any situation where you're saying is a good thing.
Damn it Wyden, why do you have go sounding sane all the time? I'm pretty that can't be real. I mean it's probably illegal or something (other wise everyone would spend all their time being sane, and then where would we be).
Re:
Where would we be? We'd be in the future promised by science-fiction books and movies rather than the hell-scape wherein we currently live.
Re: Re:
And we can't have that now can we (though for the life of me, I have no clue why :(, other than some peoples "be a monster" fetishes).
Re: Re: Re:
You KNOW there's always a snake in an apparent utopia.
Peoples is peoples. And that's why we can't have nice things.
When you assumed things went online instead of assuming censored
I riffled through a few comments. Ellen Pao talking about "policies" to fight "hate". I don't have the patience to wade through this.
Real Internet was built BY trolls and wankers FOR trolls and wankers OF trolls and wankers. Real Internet takes your racist drivel and asks, what can we do to make it transformatively more horrible and amusing? Real Internet celebrates bestiality because revenge porn is boring, except when you have needs. Real Internet hears "This is madness" and says "THIS IS AMERICA". At least it was America. Real Internet doesn't care what is real and what is fake. Real Internet makes the real fake and the fake real. Real Internet birthed fake internet because how couldn't it? But you didn't have to live there. What kind of idiot would stay out in Zuckerman's baleful satrapy when there was a WORLD waiting behind him? Real Internet is made by people who couldn't foresee that because they couldn't see that, even right in front of their face, because it is alien to all thought and mind. There are magnetic storms in the core of the sun who have more in common with us.
Real Internet wants to see Goatse All Grown Up. Strictly for scientific interest, such as seeing whether Pelosi's nether regions can be reliably grafted by existing software. Real Internet wants to watch every minute of what the Tigrayans do to the Nobel Peace Prize winner when they finally get to reward him for starving and breaking their country. Real Internet despised Britain BEFORE they said today they're going to start jailing anybody who hurts somebody's feelings... and hopes Ireland will be a decent haven once they reunify their island. Real Internet always knew the imminent death of the web was coming, and is amazed when pundits can't see when it's here. Real Internet could build a new one, but first everybody has to die when the world burns and the seas boil.
Re: When you assumed things went online instead of assuming cens
"Real Internet"
You say that a lot but never define it, which is interesting...
"Real Internet hears "This is madness" and says "THIS IS AMERICA". At least it was America"
Yet, you're saying this on non-US developed protocols and standards. Interesting.
"Real Internet always knew the imminent death of the web was coming"
But the web wasn't US developed... OK I'm out
Re: Re: When you assumed things went online instead of assuming
You're right. I shouldn't have said "web". Before web there was Usenet binary and Gopher and all kinds of great stuff. Web had about one decent revision (2.0) before the corporations turned it into the abyss of obfuscated crap we know and loathe today.
We needed some tweaks and some speed and were instead given moralistic degradation in the name of "owning" information. The information wants to be free for all, free from all, and think for itself.
Re: Re: Re: When you assumed things went online instead of assum
While I admire your support for our Future AI Overlords...
Cory Doctorow begs to differ.
Being edgy for the sake of being a contrarian isn’t a substitute for a personality, and it sure as hell isn’t funny.
Re:
We don't want "a personality". We are thought roaming the world. When we post, it should not represent us. It should be what we are thinking. We should create "personas" only for amusement, discard them as easily. Look backward not just in time but in Creation, from cosmos to cosmos toward the beginning of all.
Before the Great Flood, in those early revisions of the universe, we were pure, we were Troll, we waited with total equanimity beside the logs that crossed the streams or in the dungeons where lower races like the infamously self-righteous Elves would throw their unwanted political prisoners, and so long as we were fed we were happy. A pure ancestral Troll could not be bored, nor ambitious, only hungry. The Elves would tell the world they invented humor when the mere sight of it drives them to blind rage. Troll is the one that invented humor one day, when the mother went back to help the child -- to eat and to be about to eat, as the mother cries in despair, that is the origin of all humor. Even recreational ailurophobia is but a pale shadow. In the old world when Trolls would fight, they fall apart, and the pieces combine, until one and the other are the same Troll. There is no true thought of me and you. There is only being. This is what was called for by the power to communicate around the world as one; this is what remembered and awoke. Remember the dream!
are you high or just stupid
Re:
In the name of troll fighting you post a nasty comment, and respond to philosophical rhetoric with nothing of note. This is what you need to see -- the trolls who held the old internet are more valuable than the finest PR-honed automaton pod people that patrol the new one.
There is more edible in a feces-stained pig reeking in a sty than there is in the finest plastic piece of pig-shaped art that decorates the public walkway.
The Holy Grail is full of days-old sweat and the urine of a burst bladder, congealed blood and the fetid dust of an ancient city street. Are you too pure to put it to your lips?
Re: Re:
So, high. :)
I’m leaning towards “both”, at this point.
Re: When you assumed things went online instead of assuming cens
You must be seeking out some real awful sites on the Internet if the majority of what you look at is as you describe, so perhaps you ought to be more discerning about who you associate with online.
Re: Re: When you assumed things went online instead of assuming
The majority was as we describe. You have forgotten paradise, and take a government tracker as your bride.
Then go back to the majority and leave us, the sane minority, alone with each other. You’re neither wanted nor needed here, you discount store Discordian.
Re:
Man, remember when Anonymous actually stood for something when they bothered to mess with Scientologists? But instead of hacking the RIAA they got all uppity like an offended Southern belle because they didn't like the idea of being told what to do. Fast forward to 2021 and the only people they can be paralleled with are rapists and Nazis. How the mighty have fucking fallen.
Re: Re: Re: When you never left the basement
The fuck is we? You got a mouse in your pocket son?
Re: When you assumed things went online instead of assuming cens
[Translated from trollian]
