NY Times Continues Its Inability To Report Accurately On Section 230 And Content Moderation
Everything You Know About Section 230 Is Wrong (But Why?)

Daily Deal: The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Oct 29th 2021 10:52amDaily Deal

The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Bundle has 11 courses to teach you the essentials of computer science. You'll learn about Java, C++, Ruby on Rails, Python, and more. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

NY Times Continues Its Inability To Report Accurately On Section 230 And Content Moderation
Everything You Know About Section 230 Is Wrong (But Why?)
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Friday

13:44 As Prudes Drive Social Media Takedowns, Museums Embrace... OnlyFans? (1)
12:19 Swiss Court Says ProtonMail Isn't A Telecom, Isn't Obligated To Retain Data On Users (0)
10:57 Everything You Know About Section 230 Is Wrong (But Why?) (10)
10:52 Daily Deal: The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Bundle (0)
09:36 NY Times Continues Its Inability To Report Accurately On Section 230 And Content Moderation (6)
06:29 Tired Of Federal Apathy, Oakland Moves To Ban Anticompetitive Broadband Landlord Deals (7)

Thursday

20:22 Public Records Plumb The Depths Of Illinois Law Enforcement's Accountability Black Hole (16)
15:52 Court Case Brought By Dairy Queen Over 'Blizzard' Trademark Infringement On 'Blizzard Water' Begins And Is Dumb (17)
13:48 Clearview Is So Toxic Even Other Surveillance Tech Purveyors Want Nothing To Do With It (8)
12:07 RFK Jr. Abusing The Courts To Harass Pseudonymous Blogger For Pointing Out RFK Spoke At German Event Organized By Far Right Extremists (21)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.