The Whistleblower And Encryption: Everyone Has An Angle, And Not Everyone Is A Policy Expert
Team Biden Finally Gets Around To Staffing U.S. Telecom Regulators

Daily Deal: The WYSIWYG Web Builder 17 Plus Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Oct 26th 2021 10:32amDaily Deal

WYSIWYG Web Builder is an all-in-one software solution that can be used to create complete websites. What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get means that all page elements will be displayed in the same position as in the designer. Unlike fluid (dynamic) layouts, objects depend on the position and size of the objects surrounding them. WYSIWYG Web Builder generates HTML, HTML5, or XHTML tags while you point and click on desired functions. Just drag and drop objects to the page, position them 'anywhere' you want, and when you're finished, publish it to your web server (using the built-in Publish tool). The software gives you full control over the content and layout of your web pages. This bundle does not only give you a license for WYSIWTG Web Builder 17 but also offers 7 extension packs (a total of 65 paid extensions) to bring your website to life. It's on sale for $90.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Whistleblower And Encryption: Everyone Has An Angle, And Not Everyone Is A Policy Expert
Team Biden Finally Gets Around To Staffing U.S. Telecom Regulators
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 302: Creating A New Social Media Ecosystem With Middleware (0)
12:05 If Courts Won't Protect People's Phones At The Border, Congress Needs To Act Now (4)
10:37 Team Biden Finally Gets Around To Staffing U.S. Telecom Regulators (4)
10:32 Daily Deal: The WYSIWYG Web Builder 17 Plus Bundle (0)
09:32 The Whistleblower And Encryption: Everyone Has An Angle, And Not Everyone Is A Policy Expert (4)
06:34 FTC Study Highlights How 'Big Telecom' Privacy Practices Are Even Worse Than 'Big Tech' (10)

Monday

19:54 Google's Stadia Pivots To Being Some White Label Game Streaming Platform For Others To Use (8)
15:01 Trump's Broken Social Media Venture Is Valued At Billions Of Dollars And Its Breaking Experts' Brains (52)
13:08 New Investigation Shows A US Journalist Critical Of The Saudi Government Was Hit With NSO Spyware (8)
10:59 Trump Given 30 Days To Have His Social Media Site Comply With Open Source License (54)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.