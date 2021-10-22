Want To Understand Why U.S. Broadband Sucks? Look At Frontier Communications In Wisconsin, West Virginia
Daily Deal: The All-in-One Microsoft, Cybersecurity, And Python Exam Prep Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Oct 22nd 2021 10:45amDaily Deal

The All-in-One Microsoft, Cybersecurity, And Python Exam Prep Training Bundle has 6 courses to help you gain the skills needed to become a tech professional. The courses contain hands-on lessons and exam prep for Python MTA, ITIL, CompTIA Cybersecurity, and GDPR certification exams. The bundle is on sale for $29.

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.