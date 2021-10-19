Hollywood Is Betting On Filtering Mandates, But Working Copyright Algorithms Simply Don't Exist
 
Economics

from the more-or-less dept

Tue, Oct 19th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

We've got a cross-posted podcast for you this week! Recently, Mike appeared on the Ipse Dixit podcast with host Professor Brian L. Frye — the inspiration for our Plagiarism Collection of NFTs and, previously, our OK, Landlord gear — for a wide-ranging discussion about scarcity and abundance in the digital age. You can listen to the whole conversation on this week's episode.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: abundance, brian frye, nfts, podcast, scarcity

