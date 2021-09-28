Yet Another Move To Funnel Money To Big Copyright Companies, Not Struggling Creators
 

Our Crowdfund For Our Paper Exploring NFTs Will Be Ending Soon

from the heads-up dept

Tue, Sep 28th 2021 6:14pmMike Masnick
Last week we announced that we wanted to write a paper exploring the NFT phenomenon, and specifically what it meant with regards to the economics around scarce and infinitely available goods. To run this crowdfund, we're testing out a cool platform called Mirror that lets us mix crowdfunding and NFTs as part of the process (similarly, we're now experimenting with NFTs with our Plagiarism by Techdirt collection).

We were overwhelmed by the support for the paper, which surpassed what we expected. The "podium" feature -- which gave special NFTs to our three biggest backers -- has closed with the winners being declared, but the rest of the crowdfund will remain open until this Thursday evening. We also offered up a special "Protocols, Not Platforms" NFT for the first 15 people who backed us at 1 ETH or above. So far, ten of those have been claimed, but five remain.

If anyone is interested in supporting this paper and our work exploring scarcity and abundance, please check it out.
Filed Under: crowdfunding, nfts, paper, protocols

