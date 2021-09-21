Now Josh Hawley Is Threatening Google Over 1st Amendment Protected Expression
Mirror Crowdfund: Our New Paper On NFTs And New Scarcities

Daily Deal: The Modern Web Development And MySQL Programming Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Sep 21st 2021 10:54amDaily Deal

The Modern Web Development and MySQL Programming Bundle has 5 courses to help you master popular programming languages. You'll learn PHP, MySQL, GitHub, Heroku, Blazor, .NET, and more. It's on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Now Josh Hawley Is Threatening Google Over 1st Amendment Protected Expression
Mirror Crowdfund: Our New Paper On NFTs And New Scarcities
Follow Techdirt
Sponsored Promotion
Public Money, Public Code - Sign The Open Letter at publiccode.eu
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 298: The Impact Of 'Shadowbanning' (0)
12:20 Mirror Crowdfund: Our New Paper On NFTs And New Scarcities (1)
10:54 Daily Deal: The Modern Web Development And MySQL Programming Bundle (0)
09:59 Now Josh Hawley Is Threatening Google Over 1st Amendment Protected Expression (15)
09:49 Chinese Government Decides It's Done Fucking Around, Forces Hong Kong To Engage In 'Patriot-Only' Elections (11)
06:33 ISPs Already Fighting FCC Plan To End Anti-Competitive Landlord Broadband Deals (7)

Monday

20:24 Turner Entertainment Forces Name Change Of 'Surrender Dorothy' Beer, Which Isn't Actually Referencing Wizard Of Oz (16)
15:34 Massachusetts' Top Court Says Police Need Warrants To Search Body Camera Recordings (10)
13:34 Hongkongers Battle Supporters Of Beijing For The Soul Of The Chinese-Language Wikipedia (8)
12:03 Russian Government Abuses IP Law, Regular Law To Shut Down Alexey Navalny's 'Smart Voting' App (33)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.