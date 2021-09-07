Techdirt Podcast Episode 297: The Future Of Libraries
from the public-good dept
The notion that if libraries didn't exist already, the publishing industry wouldn't allow them to exist at all is both a grim joke and a depressing truth, as continually evidenced by the opposition of publishers to seemingly unobjectionable technologies like controlled digital lending, which aim to allow libraries to carry their mission forward into the digital age. This week, we're joined by Jennie Rose Halperin, executive director of the Library Futures Institute, to discuss the institute's new paper on the subject and the legality of and opposition to controlled digital lending, and what it tells us about the future of libraries.
Filed Under: books, copyright, jennie rose halperin, libraries, library futures, podcast
Actually...
According to this torrentfreak article: https://torrentfreak.com/you-cant-defend-public-libraries-and-oppose-file-sharing-150510/
Publishers hated libraries since before the beginning of copyright law:
But sadly:
Like a forgotten concept of why copyright allows libraries to loan out books.
Libraries actually predate copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
