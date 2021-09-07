GoDaddy Reignites Debate Over Infrastructure Layer Moderation By Banning Texas Anti-Abortion Snitch Site
Backpage Founders Trial Finally Begins
Techdirt Podcast Episode 296: Internet Policy & The Canadian Election
 

Techdirt Podcast Episode 297: The Future Of Libraries

Culture

from the public-good dept

Tue, Sep 7th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

The notion that if libraries didn't exist already, the publishing industry wouldn't allow them to exist at all is both a grim joke and a depressing truth, as continually evidenced by the opposition of publishers to seemingly unobjectionable technologies like controlled digital lending, which aim to allow libraries to carry their mission forward into the digital age. This week, we're joined by Jennie Rose Halperin, executive director of the Library Futures Institute, to discuss the institute's new paper on the subject and the legality of and opposition to controlled digital lending, and what it tells us about the future of libraries.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: books, copyright, jennie rose halperin, libraries, library futures, podcast

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    GHB (profile), 7 Sep 2021 @ 6:44pm

    Actually...

    According to this torrentfreak article: https://torrentfreak.com/you-cant-defend-public-libraries-and-oppose-file-sharing-150510/

    Publishers hated libraries since before the beginning of copyright law:

    Public libraries started appearing in the mid-1800s. At the time, publishers went absolutely berserk: they had been lobbying for the lending of books to become illegal, as reading a book without paying anything first was “stealing”, they argued.

    But sadly:

    History does repeat itself. As do the people trying to defend obsolete guild-like privileges, even across centuries.

    Like a forgotten concept of why copyright allows libraries to loan out books.

    Libraries actually predate copyright.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Domaincer (profile), 7 Sep 2021 @ 11:14pm

    Most Essential Frontend Web Development Tools In 2021

    As a result of new technological developments in the information technology sector, several new and improved tools are being introduced into the marketplace. These inventions have made the creation of new computer software very simple and transformed the whole process into a seamless and entertaining experience. From custom plugins to easily accessible add-ons, the task of building a website has become very comfortable. However, as more and more tools are introduced into the market each day, choosing the right tools has become a huge task.
    Read more : https://domaincer.com/blog/most-essential-frontend-tool-by-the-web-development-companies-in-chennai/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

GoDaddy Reignites Debate Over Infrastructure Layer Moderation By Banning Texas Anti-Abortion Snitch Site
Backpage Founders Trial Finally Begins
Techdirt Podcast Episode 296: Internet Policy & The Canadian Election
 
Follow Techdirt
Sponsored Promotion
Public Money, Public Code - Sign The Open Letter at publiccode.eu
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 297: The Future Of Libraries (2)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 296: Internet Policy & The Canadian Election (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.