Sony Music Says DNS Service Is Implicated In Copyright Infringement At The Domains It Resolves
One of the characteristics of maximalist copyright companies is their limitless sense of entitlement. No matter how much copyright is extended, be it in duration, or breadth of application, they want it extended even more. No matter how harsh the measures designed to tackle copyright infringement, they want them made yet harsher. And no matter how distantly connected to an alleged copyright infringement a company or organization or person may be, they want even those bystanders punished.
A worrying example of this concerns Quad9, a free, recursive, anycast DNS platform (Cloudflare has technical details on what "recursive" means in this context). It is operated by the Quad9 Foundation, a Swiss public-benefit, not-for-profit organization, whose operational budget comes from sponsorships and donations. In other words, it's one of the good guys, trying to protect millions of users around the world from malware and phishing, and receiving nothing in return. But that's not how Sony Music GmbH sees it:
In June, Quad9 was served with a notice from the Hamburg Germany court (310 O 99/21) stating that Quad9 must stop resolving certain domain names that Sony Music GmbH believed were implicated in infringement on properties that Sony claims are covered by their copyrights. Quad9 has no relationship with any of the parties who were involved in distributing or linking to the content, and Quad9 acts as a standard DNS recursive resolver for users in Germany to resolve those names and others.
Sony Music is not alleging that Quad9 is infringing on copyright directly, but that its DNS service allows people to access a Web site that has links to material on a second Web site that infringes on copyrights. On this basis, the Hamburg Court has used Germany's law on indirect liability to order Quad9 to cease resolving the names of those sites. But as the Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte explains, there's a crazy twist here. Under German law:
[Internet] service providers who provide access to unlawful information or transmit such information are expressly no longer liable for damages or responsible for removal, nor can an injunction be granted against them. However, the Hamburg Regional Court assumes that Quad9 cannot invoke this liability privilege because it does not itself route the copyright-infringing information from A to B, but merely provides indirect access to it. This understanding of the law leads to the contradictory result that Quad9 is deemed liable for copyright infringements precisely because it has even less to do with the copyright infringements than Internet access providers, who are equally not involved in copyright infringements but at least do transmit the data in question.
Quad9's FAQ on the case points out that if allowed to stand:
this would set a dangerous precedent for all services used in retrieving web pages. Providers of browsers, operating systems or antivirus software could be held liable as interferers on the same grounds if they do not prevent the accessibility of copyright-infringing websites.
The past history of media companies suggest that, given such a capability, they would indeed go after all of these incidental operators, as part of an insane quest to put every aspect of the Internet at the service of copyright.
Filed Under: copyright, dns, germany, infrastructure, recursive dns, resolving
Companies: quad9, sony music
Never give a passerby directions to anywhere. You might be liable if they commit a crime or visit a location where crime takes place.
Street signs and GPS and traffic routing apps are abetting criminal behavior!
Can somebody explain how a German court can order a Swiss company to carry out the blocking. If that is accepted as reasonable, then the whole Internet ends up being subject to the desires of all the censorious regimes around the world.
Under this theory I would be a potential indirect infringer of their copyrights because I have hands and eyes that can operate a computer that can navigate to an infringing website.
They plan to file an appeal against the preliminary injunction in order to reverse it so hopefully it is reversed.
Next up: Power companies that create the electricity used by the dastardly infringing computers.
Their ultimate goal of these companies is to be able to control the activities of every internet user on the planet, in the guise of "protecting creators" from "thieves".
Copyright ruins (almost, the GPL is an exception) everything.
Re:
Of course, if there were no copyright, the GPL would not work, nor would it be needed.
Re: Re:
The GPL prevents other people from using your code in proprietary programs. In doing so, it effectively forces developers to either license their code under the GPL (thereby making it available to anyone who wants a copy) or not use your code at all.
If copyright did not exist, anyone could develop a closed-source program with open-source components, and nobody could do anything about it. And, since reverse engineering binaries is hard (even more so if this hypothetical developer decided to obfuscate their code), it would be difficult to notice any copying was taking place.
This type of GPL violations do happen -- but they're illegal, and you'll be forced to release the entirety of your codebase if you get caught.
The suit raises some interesting rabbit-hole questions. If the DNS record is cached somewhere else and a query is resolved there, does that also means there is an indirect liability for the owner of that DNS-server?
Man created the internet so all of mankind is guilty of infringement, but God created man so let's sue him!
DNS as an encyclopedia
Others have already addressed the absurdities of German courts, Swiss sites (err??) etc. Yup.
DNS is a one-way client-server lookup of resource records (RRs). Typically it is a search for an IP address (A record) or IPv6 address (AAAA record) as a result of a text string "domain.name.goes.here."
This is no different than an encyclopedia or a phone book, both of which have protection under US copyright laws. If a company chooses to publish one with records that reflect unlawful activity, that's a protected right in the US.
Disclosure: I run DNS servers. Some have subdomains administered by clients who set their own lookup name and RRs. None will be taken down based on any action of any court. Lawyers will get richer, and stupid laws will be denied.
Ehud
