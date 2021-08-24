Political Consultant Misrepresents Nearly Everything In Arguing That The Gov't Should Make Google/Facebook Pay News Orgs
Congressional Lawmaker Give Up Attempt To Dump Qualified Immunity In Police Reform Efforts

Daily Deal: The 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Aug 24th 2021 10:42amDaily Deal

The 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Bundle has 12 courses to help you master advanced Microsoft Excel functions. You'll learn about PivotTables, data visualization, financial modeling, Power Query, and more. It's on sale for $45.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Political Consultant Misrepresents Nearly Everything In Arguing That The Gov't Should Make Google/Facebook Pay News Orgs
Congressional Lawmaker Give Up Attempt To Dump Qualified Immunity In Police Reform Efforts
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:47 Congressional Lawmaker Give Up Attempt To Dump Qualified Immunity In Police Reform Efforts (1)
10:42 Daily Deal: The 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Bundle (0)
09:48 Political Consultant Misrepresents Nearly Everything In Arguing That The Gov't Should Make Google/Facebook Pay News Orgs (5)
06:43 Cable's US Broadband Monopoly Continues To Grow (11)

Monday

20:04 Washington State Supreme Court Says $547 Fine Imposed On A Homeless Man Violates The Constitution (14)
15:45 Understanding The California Ruling That Said Prop 22, The Gig Worker Ballot Initiative, Was Unconstitutional (7)
13:39 Ninth Circuit Affirms MSNBC's Anti-SLAPP Motion Against OAN Network's Bullshit Defamation Lawsuit (24)
12:06 NY Times And Washington Post Criticize Facebook Because The Chicago Tribune Had A Terrible Headline (16)
10:53 Investigation Of ShotSpotter's Practices Is Raising Questions The Company's Angry Statement Really Doesn't Answer (16)
10:48 Daily Deal: The MacOS 11 Course (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.