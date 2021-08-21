Edvard Eriksen Estate Goes After Another Danish City For Having A Mermaid Statue
 

This Week In Techdirt History: August 15th - 21st

from the stuff-that-happened dept

Sat, Aug 21st 2021 12:40pmLeigh Beadon

Five Years Ago

This week in 2016, a wave of newspapers that had tried out paywall models were discovering they didn't work as well as hoped, and those that had come to rely almost solely on Facebook for traffic were realizing that might have been a mistake. Snowden documents revealed that the NSA and New Zealand had been spying on pro-democracy activists, the DNC set up a Cybersecurity Board that was devoid of cybersecurity experts, and Donald Trump was promising to keep terrorists off the internet. Peter Thiel was taking a weird victory lap regarding Gawker, and we were disappointed to see LinkedIn abusing the CFAA and DMCA to sue scraping bots. Also, an episode of our podcast featured an early discussion of what would become a major theme for us over the past few years: the difference between platforms and protocols.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2011, some cops were trying to fight citizen recordings with wiretapping charges, and other cops were making excuses about why they can detain harmless photographers. Google spent a cool $12.5-billion to buy Motorola Mobility for all its patents, and we took a look at just what it was getting out of the deal and how it represented the loss to innovation caused by patents. We had a few other posts on the patent system too, looking at how they can be detrimental to the long-term success of startups, debunking the myth that they want or need them, and asking why monopolies for the first to invent something are really so important.

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2006, Apple seemed to be on the warpath against any product with "pod" in the name, Jack Thompson was demanding early access to video games so he could get mad about them, and a mistake at Techdirt caused the deletion of a morning's worth of comments. The RIAA oh-so-graciously gave a family 60 days to grieve before continuing its case against a dead man, but then backed down in the face of widespread coverage and backlash, while the recording industry was taking petty revenge on a musician who supported free music and the movie industry was using push polls to defend the theater industry. We also took a look at how the more Hollywood attacks file sharing, the further underground it goes.

Filed Under: history, look back

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2021 @ 2:35pm

    This week in 2006, Apple seemed to be on the warpath against any product with "pod" in the name...

    ...unfortunately, they were 6 years too early to stop Tide Pods and the resulting, er, challenges, those created.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


