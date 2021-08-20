OnlyPrudes: OnlyFans, The Platform For Sexually Explicit Content, Says No More Sexually Explicit Content (Except For Nudes)
Chinese Government Censors Back On Their Karoake Song Banlist Bullshit

Daily Deal: The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Aug 20th 2021 10:42amDaily Deal

The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Bundle has 11 courses to teach you the essentials of computer science. You'll learn about Java, C++, Ruby on Rails, Python, and more. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

OnlyPrudes: OnlyFans, The Platform For Sexually Explicit Content, Says No More Sexually Explicit Content (Except For Nudes)
Chinese Government Censors Back On Their Karoake Song Banlist Bullshit
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Friday

13:48 Sensitive Data On Afghan Allies Collected By The US Military Is Now In The Hands Of The Taliban (5)
12:06 FTC Tries Tries Again With An Antitrust Case Against Facebook (6)
10:47 Chinese Government Censors Back On Their Karoake Song Banlist Bullshit (3)
10:42 Daily Deal: The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Bundle (0)
09:41 OnlyPrudes: OnlyFans, The Platform For Sexually Explicit Content, Says No More Sexually Explicit Content (Except For Nudes) (28)
05:36 Google Has Been Paying Wireless Carriers Billions To Not Develop Competing App Stores (12)

Thursday

19:55 Why The EU Needs To Get Audits For Tech Companies Right (5)
15:05 Documents Show NYPD Has A Secret Surveillance Tech Slush Fund (7)
12:20 Unilever Sends Letter To Firm In Israel Over Use Of 'Ben & Jerry's' Trademark (9)
11:07 'Blue Line' Apparently Doesn't Apply To Bad Cops Abusing Copyright Law To Prevent Citizens From Uploading Recordings (17)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.