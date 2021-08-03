Social Network GETTR, Which Promised To Support 'Free Speech' Now Full Of Islamic State Jihadi Propaganda
When last we checked in on GETTR, the latest in the Gab-Parler trend of very naive people setting up a new social network they hope will become the "MAGA central" social network by claiming, ridiculously, that they "won't censor," it was overrun by furry porn and My Little Pony porn. The site, that is run by former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, has struggled to understand how content moderation actually works, and is now facing yet another new kind of content moderation challenge: jihadi propaganda from the Islamic State.
Politico has an article about how GETTR is now being flooded with such propaganda.
Islamic State “has been very quick to exploit GETTR,” said Moustafa Ayad, executive director for Africa, the Middle East and Asia at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think tank that tracks online extremism, who first discovered the jihadi accounts and shared his findings with POLITICO.
“On Facebook, there was on one of these accounts that I follow that is known to be Islamic State, which said ‘Oh, Trump announced his new platform. Inshallah, all the mujahideen will exploit that platform,’” he added. “The next day, there were at least 15 accounts on GETTR that were Islamic State.”
As the article notes, the Islamic State quickly urged its followers to build up a big GETTR presence:
“If this app reaches the expected success, which is mostly probable, it should be adopted by followers and occupied in order to regain the glory of Twitter, may God prevail,” one Islamic State account on Facebook wrote on July 6.
And thus, we quickly learned that Jason Miller's commitment to free speech on GETTR isn't as absolute as he would have you believe:
Some of the jihadi posts on GETTR from early July were eventually taken down, highlighting that the pro-Trump platform had taken at least some steps to remove the harmful material.
You don't say? And then this statement is pretty funny as well:
“ISIS is trying to attack the MAGA movement because President Trump wiped them off the face of the earth, destroying the Caliphate in less than 18 months, and the only ISIS members still alive are keyboard warriors hiding in caves and eating dirt cookies,” Jason Miller, CEO of GETTR, said in a statement. “GETTR has a robust and proactive moderation system that removes prohibited content, maximizing both cutting-edge A.I. technology and human moderation.”
Huh. So now you're admitting that any social media site needs a combination of technology and human moderation in order to remove prohibited content? You mean, just like Facebook, Twitter, and basically every other site that has to set up policies for what's allowed and what's not and then enforce it? So very, very interesting.
I am curious, of course, whether or not our regular commenters, who still keep insisting that Twitter and Facebook must be forced to allow "all" speech on their platforms feel that GETTR is a problem as well. Or is that somehow different?
Filed Under: content moderation, donald trump, free speech, isis, islamic state, jason miller, propaganda, social media
Companies: gettr
Well republicans, this is what the moderation free world you're told you want actually looks like, enjoy!
Having read just that, my first thought was "So what? they are doing it from space? is that was Trumps 'space-police' force was for?".
Of course continuing to read illuminated the context that it wasn't meant literally (since goes on to mention some being still alive).
Let's Check The Details
From Gizmodo:
If folks would like to espouse political beliefs, I don't have a problem with that. However, the first amendment doesn't protect death threats or foreigners. While Gettr can articulate rules that were violated that led to post removal, other American social media corporations cannot, which is why they need section 230 to remain immune from lawsuits.
-Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.
Re: Let's Check The Details
Or is it case that you agree with GETTR's moderation, and disagree with Facebook's, because one allow you to speak and the other doesn't..
Re: Let's Check The Details
So you're perfectly fine when people are banned for threatening democrats, healthcare workers, scientists, minorities, spreading rehashed conspiracy theories based on protocols of the elders of Zion and so on then? Funny, you should be fine with the vast majority of people banned for 'conservative beliefs' then.
Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
If they criticized someone, I'm okay with it. If they issued a death threat, then it's no longer speech covered by the first amendment, and I'm not okay with it. It's pretty simple.
Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
Just as a random example, an image of trump in a orange prison jumpsuit being executed by a 'militant' is claimed to be a death threat. But as political commentary, it is more reasonably assumed to be a prediction or wish of how events will play out, with no impetus from the poster.
A death threat is only unprotected by the first amendment if it is a direct threat and the poster or a direct associate could reasonably be assumed to be capable, or it is otherwise considered harassment. A Photo of trump in jail being killed by militants is not a direct threat, and any reasonable viewer would understand that. Your attempt at a legal position is kinda shit.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
You will stick up for isis beheading videos. I'll stick up for american journalist undercover videos. I think that says everything about our differences.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
Project Veritas and Andy Ngo, no doubt.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
You will stick up for isis beheading videos. I'll stick up for american journalist undercover videos.
You will stick up for isis beheading videos. I'll stick up for american nazis screaming hang mike pence
FTFY, big mouth. I can't see why you just can't scroll past them...isn't that what we're supposed to do?
Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
To me, that sounds like a death threat.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
I don't think that comment really does what he thinks it does...I mean, if the only ones left are hiding in caves, then certainly they're no threat...
Re: Let's Check The Details
Gettr's policy was to not moderate. But even assuming they made parlor's promise to only moderate material not protected by the first amendment...
Interesting. So free speech, but only for americans then? Getter isn't a free speech platform, but an american speech platform? Nice shifting of the goalposts.
Worse, you haven't actually shown that anything is from a foreigner or a violent threat as established by 1A precident. Your quote describes posts that might be quite legal under the first amendment (depending on exact wording and context) and could easily be posted by US citizens. You'd think a free speech advocate, particularly a limited US-only free speech advocate, would know that a lot more evidence would be required to establish a breach of first amendment protections.
Facebook cites the same policies Gettr does. Facebook has rules they point to as well. You just don't like those rules. Then again, as I highlighted, im not sure what rules you think are okay.
Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
True, Gettr says they are not going to interfere with political opinion. And death threats are not a political opinion.
I have my suspicions. But ultimately I think there should be recourse. If someone wants to appear in an American courthouse and file a lawsuit, I think they should be able to do so. Of course, I'm confident that in this case, the filer would be the one getting arrested and sent off to jail for being a member of ISIS. And so they wouldn't even attempt it. But social media companies should be forced through legislation to provide a reason for removing content, and American citizens ought to be able to challenge it in court.
And although I wouldn't reccomend it, just try editing a video of Obama getting beheaded and watch how fast you get a tap on the shoulder from the secret service. I think we know that you would rightfully be spending a few nights in jail.
Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
You show us a credible threat. That's a threat that some LEO is going to at least investigate. Then we get to compare it with the "political speech" you think is wrongly taken down elsewhere.
Predictions: You are an inconsistent, hypocritical liar, and you like it that way.
Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
You are the one who brought up that certain speech violates the first amendment. I'm just pointing out that under your standard, this material is not barred from the platform.
As Techdirt has repeatedly said, Facebook should be more transparent. But using the courts violates the first amendment.
Interestingly, you didn't just suggest a photo, for a direct comparison. No, I had to do a video edit, which implies more work, time, effort. That tends to imply I am more serious than a cheap photoshop. But I'd also note Obama's head was blown up in Kingsman without much fanfare.
In the modern era, the secret service has to actually assess threats, rather than hammer each one. I know for a fact that not all people claiming a desire for trump to die or to kill trump themselves saw the Secret service. If I put together that video id be looked at because creating that video suggests a deeper level of motivation than shitposting by suggesting trump might get arrested and killed. as Techdirt as repeatedly noted: Context is critical in moderation.
Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
I did Nazi see that coming from a conservative such as yourself.... Obliterating the 1st amendment such that racist, bigoted, homophobic, misogynistic assholes like yourself don't ever have to face the consequences of your vile speech.
Also, you have never provided a single example of somebody being moderated on social media for the sole reason of expressing traditional conservative views. Why is that?
Re: Let's Check The Details
So, by this crack pot theory of yours, the ISIS people who are getting "censored" must have the strongest opinions on GETTR, stronger than all of the conservative views that are still there.
So Koby, tell us what it feels like to be less than an ISIS terrorist on GETTR?
Oh bloody hell, he was stupid enough to post that boneheaded assertion under an article where ISIS was being 'censored'?
As own-goals go 'arguing that ISIS' opinion is the strongest' is one you just could not make up, that kind of stupid takes true dedication.
Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
Death threats are not an opinion.
Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
Prove that they are legitimate death threats that would be followed up by an investigation from LEOs.
Otherwise, it's just political speech, similar to "Hang Mike Pence!"
Did you consider that chant to be a valid threat against the former VP, or was it just political speech during a kerfuffle?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
The proof is that you won't be visiting eastern Syria/western Iraq in the foreseeable future to test it out. We all know that the folks posting this stuff as propaganda will attempt it if given the opportunity. They mean what they say.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
You never answered the question about "Hang Mike Pence!"
Was that a legitimate threat, or just propaganda / political speech?
Did they not mean what they said?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
You probably won't get an honest answer outta Koby.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
Answer the question bro.
Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
Death threats are not an opinion.
Why can't you just scroll past them, big mouth?
Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
Before you need surgery to extricate yourself from the knot you've tied yourself into, take a moment and realize what you signed up for.
Re: Re: Re: Let's Check The Details
“Death threats are not an opinion.”
Oh yes they are absolutely an opinion. Albeit a strong one.
So why do you hate ISIS’s freedom of speech?
Re: Let's Check The Details
"Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest"
I'm confused. You're suggesting that Islamic Jihadist propaganda is the strongest because GETTR is censoring it?
Re: Let's Check The Details
If folks would like to espouse political beliefs, I don't have a problem with that. However, the first amendment doesn't protect death threats or foreigners.
First off, the 1st Amendment very much does protect foreigners, so that's just factually incorrect. Second, the use of memes including those showing beheadings and such are very much political beliefs. Hell, I was an expert witness in a case (which helped acquit a guy) and a key image in that case that I testified on was him showing the orange jumpsuit beheading still with an FBI agent's head super-imposed on the body about to be decapitated. And... the judge and the jury properly found that to be protected political speech.
While Gettr can articulate rules that were violated that led to post removal, other American social media corporations cannot
This is an outright fabrication Koby. Facebook and Twitter also articulate rules that were violated. It's just that ignorant fools like yourself stick your fingers in your ears and pretend it must be because of your conservative beliefs.
You're a silly person, Koby.
-Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.
Way to throw your support behind ISIS, Kobes. Bold move.
Re: Let's Check The Basement
“Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.”
What incel neckbeard did you steal that from?
There is an alternative to censorship
Instead of "removing" content, you can just label it and offer filters based on the labels, so that those who aren't interested don't have to see it.
(Of course accurate labelling is a difficult problem in itself; but it's not the same as the censorship problem.)
Re: There is an alternative to censorship
How is that problem any different from the current moderation problem, as the real difficulty is in making the decision, and not in what action the derision leads to?
Maz flings straw from straw man as usual.
He's hell on straw men.
Re: Maz flings straw from straw man as usual.
No one that I know proposes allowing "all" speech.
Re: Maz flings straw from straw man as usual.
ONLY that within Common Law and Brandenburg limits.
Re: Maz flings straw from straw man as usual.
And that platforms be mere hosts -- not "publishers" immunized yet arbitrarily discriminate against viewpoints.
Spambot slinging crap
Where's the proof?
Re: You fail to see the big picture as usual.
In one breath, you say that you're fine with not allowing "all speech" and go on to say what particular limits go too far, and then you say that platforms should just be "mere hosts". Well, which is it? Even if we accept your Brandenburg limit argument (which I had to look up; it's the "imminent lawless action" rule proposed by the SCOTUS in Brandenberg v. Ohio), you have to admit that you still need some level of human moderation to achieve that.
But still, as many others have pointed out, Facebook, Twitter, et. al have their own free speech rights as well. They are private entities, so they have the same right to kick Trump and others off of their platforms like I would have the right to kick you out of my house should you come in and start spewing this nonsense. That doesn't mean you aren't allowed to say those things; that's protected by the first amendment. But forcing platforms to host everything unless it falls under the Brandenburg limits is still compelled speech, which is prohibited under the first amendment. GETTR has a right to kick a progressive liberal like me off of their platform just as much as Facebook has the right to kick insurrectionists off of theirs. Content moderation is inevitable; it's just a matter of how sites choose to do it.
Freedom of speech, Anyone?
Who can explain freedom of speech?
Who can explain, the Common PERSON and his own idiocy?
How easy would it be to trace and track, SOME, of the posts from radicals?
Privacy is privacy and if you want it, you Will NOT publicize it.
Think about what a post does/is.
Its an idiot posting his own comment on the world.
Those that Jump to Like it or dislike it are the ones you MIGHT want to find and watch.
As in.
Posting a Billboard with a GREAT picture(anything you want) to grab peoples attention.
You will get those Standing around LOOKING at it, and those that send it complaints.
You are instigating something, to I.D. certain types of people, its a trap.
NOW if you really want to SORT people out, find those standing and staring at the pic. and SHIP them all to the same country to STAND and stare at OTHER pics, like it.
Making everything illegal, means you are becoming a Puritan. You want everything that temps a person to 'BE THEMSELVES' out of eye sight. OUT of temptations way. WE ARE NOT PERFECT, but if you want to find those responsible, you will post something to get their attention.(SOP)
The real problem is the REAL smart people doing things we consider illegal. THEY probably WONT FALL FOR IT. They would take a quick picture, go home and BLOW IT UP to hang on a wall. NOT stand there STARING at the picture/post.
Some things, like moderation, have to be learned the hard way
From "Censorship Free" to "Free Censorship"
So gentlemen I hope you can eat each other now, I hope in your failed attempt to make some serious decentralized, open source alternative social media will teach you something, this is what you want...this is what you get
'Free speech only counts for what we agree with!'
Imagine that, yet another site promised that unlike those other social media platforms they will hold to true free speech and not 'censor' people for their 'political opinions' does an abrupt about-face when the 'political opinions' in question don't align with them.
Even if it's entirely predictable it just never stops being funny, a bunch of scum that were kicked off the other social media platforms create their own where being scum isn't grounds to get booted only to be shocked, shocked I say when scum of a different type shows up and they get a taste of what it's like being on the receiving end, quickly exposing their hypocrisy when they break out the banhammer that they'd decried as tyranny for their own use.
Personally, I'm upset that the Jihadist Porn is pushing out the My Little Pony Porn. Now where will I be able to find it?
