Copyright Ruins Everything Again: How Dare A Sports Writer Get People Excited About The Olympics!
from the oh-stuff-it dept
Every few years, the Olympics comes along to remind us not so much about the power of personal triumphs in sports, but the vast overreach of copyright laws to control absolutely everything for no damn reason at all.
Over the weekend, a pretty amazing story came out of the Olympics. Dutch runner Sifan Hassan was entering the final lap in a 1,500 meter heat, when the runner in front of her tripped, leading Hassan to fall as well. Both runners were then way behind the rest of the pack, with just about 350 meters left to go. Somehow, Hassan got up, and passed 11 other Olympic runners to win the race.
The only reason I learned about this was because I saw a tweet by Sports Illustrated writer Chris Chavez that included a clip showing that final lap from the fall to the victory. That tweet went super viral. When I spotted it, it had thousands of retweets. Indeed, the NPR link I put above with the story suggests you watch it by linking to Chris's tweet. Of course, if you go there now this is what you'll see:
That missing tweet in the middle was the video.
It's unclear if it was NBC or the Olympics (or someone else?) who took it down, but either way this is ridiculous. Yes, you can argue that the copyright holder has a right to take it down, but even that seems debatable. This seems like a pretty clear case of fair use -- a reporter reporting on something.
But, even ignoring the fair use argument, this is just so stupid and pointless. Chavez was giving free advertising and promotion to an amazing moment at the Olympics. And it was going viral. Crazy viral. What kind of stupid landlord looks at someone giving them massive promotional value for free and says "we gotta stop that sorta thing!" The infatuation with ownership and control at the expense of word-of-mouth promotion makes no sense at all. It actively holds back interest in the event.
It actively holds back interest in the event.
Considering that NBC doesn't even offer a way to legally watch the olympics without an expanded cable package, I doubt they're interested in expanding interest.
Re:
The only thing NBC is looking to expand is their revenue, but the process has to be one step or the network executives can't understand the plan.
Re:
The online solution is currently to use Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. I don't know if the Olympics are free, but Peacock premium can be accessed without a cable package as a standalone service
Re: Re:
I have Peacock premium - still need an actual cable package to watch anything live. Peacock is showing summaries and highlights. I live 12 miles from the broadcast towers but can't get NBC to come in OTR.
Re:
Seriously, the last time Olympic coverage was good was 1984...
Re: iromart
Thanks but no. I gave at the office.
'The what now? Never heard of it.'
It would be ever so nice if people would stop giving that event free publicity, as it's clearly not wanted, and didn't so much as mention anything that took place during it. Those that run The-Event-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named want to be the only ones dealing with anything to do with said event then let them, and if that means that only a fraction of people know it even exists because the majority don't subscribe to the specific service that it's showing on then all the better.
I consider this sort of takedown notice to be the modern equivalent of mooning people. (equally distasteful and uncivilized)
This reminds of of nintendo , taking down playthru videos of games,
so people are stuck in the 90,s ,they dont understand social media or youtube videos re free promotion, videos go viral because they are funny are interesting and they appeal to fans.
Also a sports reporter posting a short clip of a race is very likely fair use .
But then time and again we have seen certain companys or lawyers do not understand the concept of free promotion by fans .
or maybe nbc just wants every video to be on peacock or an official nbc channel .
remember it took the record industry 15 years at least to understand how to sell digital music on the web instead sueing every use of new tech to acess music on the web.
Re: iromart
What's that? Timmy fell into the well?
What if the only thing to come out of the games no one dares name is a bunch of infected athletes who never should have been forced to compete in a country where the pandemic is raging?
This isn't about sport, this is about money for a few idiots who decided a global pandemic shouldn't put a damper on their income.
And speaking of copyright, there was also another guy who got struck for simply typing on a keyboard.
In case you needed more proof to just how busted the whole thing has become.
Ah, but that's the point. They don't care about free advertising for the Olympics. They want to funnel everyone to NBCs site to watch this moment, not see it for "free" on Twitter.
Think about the content producers!
If everyone watches stuff like this for free, how will the runners get paid?
Re: Think about the content producers!
this is suppose to be about bragging rights! NOT how much you can fleece the world for!
Re: Re: Think about the content producers!
Exposure! It was for exposure!!
Re: Think about the content producers!
"how will the runners get paid?"
How will the runners' GRANDCHILDREN get paid until 75 years after their deaths, assuming they survive COVID long enough to have children?
Re: Think about the content producers!
Sponsorships and commercial endorsements as they always do. They don't see a penny of TV revenue.
"massive promotional value for free"
...sounds like every news site in the EU and Australia complaining about Google ending them traffic.
olay limp icks
looks like trying to use a word like olay limp icks (olympics) needs the copyright cartel approval.
I suppose we can just call it, The Other Big Game.
or The Series of World Games?
It's A Numbers Game With Imaginary Numbers
1 advertising spot is worth X views on Twitter. Y views on Twitter is worth Z amounts of people opting to skip watching the same clip again when/where ads are run. As long as Z is over 1 they think they lose money. There is no one even remotely close to them who believe otherwise.
In short, they think they are doing the right thing and they have a dozen accountants who agree.
The "why" is easier to figure out than the Y
Quibi shifts in the grave
When Quibi launched it was without the ability of fans to take and share screenshots/make memes/audio clips/etc to spread bits of the content organically (* cough *, I mean "virally").
Without the shares, the audience didn't grow much (stupid format aside). A few months after they launched, they realized their mistake and added the ability to take screenshots (but in a broken way). No ability to make gifs or audio clips, because that would be stealing or something.
They protected their IP so hard that they plowed into the ground less than a year after launch.
