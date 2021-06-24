Content Moderation Case Study: Instagram Takes Down Instagram Account Of Book About Instagram (2020)
Summary: Three professors, Tama Leaver, Tim Highfield and Crystal Abidin, wrote a book about culture on Instagram and how it developed. The book, entitled Instagram: Visual Social Media Cultures, was released in February of 2020. Along with the book, the authors set up social media accounts to both promote the book and to continue the discussion about how Instagram culture has developed. Not surprisingly, one of the social media accounts they set up was on Instagram itself.
On Instagram, the account would post images about Instagram (including examples of its content moderation issues). The authors were surprised in mid-September when Instagram shut down their account without any clear reason.
The authors submitted an appeal saying that they believed the takedown was in error, noting the nature of their work, and explaining why they did not believe the account’s reposting of others’ work as part of their research should violate copyright (though, the disabled account notice did not specify that it was for copyright infringement):
Our account has been disabled in error. The ‘polityinstabook’ account was used specifically for research purposes, by three visual social media researchers: Associate Professor Tama Leaver (Curtin University), Dr Tim Highfield (University of Sheffield) and Dr Crystal Abidin (Curtin University). We have collectively all done considerable research on Instagram, evident in our co-authored book ‘Instagram: Visual Social Media Cultures’ published this year by Polity Press. This account was set up to document our continued research on Instagram. It seems likely that the account was mistakenly disabled as some reposted content may appear at a glance to violate copyright. However these images have been reposted under the allowances of FAIR USE, for the purposes of SCHOLARLY RESEARCH. This account is used to highlight platform and cultural changes and impacts of Instagram, documenting them for research purposes (as is stated in our bio).
We respectfully request you review the disabling of our account and would appreciate the account being reactivated at your earliest convenience.
The authors also took to Twitter to generate some attention for the fact that their Instagram account was removed.
Decisions to be made by Instagram:
- How much information should be provided to the operators of disabled accounts about why their account was disabled?
- How should the company review appeals on disabled accounts, when the users are not told why their account was disabled?
- Should academic researchers be treated differently than other types of users?
- Providing information about why an account was taken down makes it easier for those wrongly taken down to appeal and explain their story, while at the same time potentially making it easier for malicious actors to game the system. How should a company balance those competing goals?
- Instagram is likely more aggressive in taking down accounts that have Instagram in their name, to avoid users believing the account is coming from the company itself. Is there a way to balance those interests with allowing authors to promote their book about the platform?
It looks like your account was disabled by mistake. Your account has been reactivated, and you should now be able to log in. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.
If you have any issues getting back into your account, please let us know.
Thanks, The Instagram Team.
No further explanation was given to the authors.
Originally published to the Trust & Safety Foundation website.
Filed Under: books, content moderation, trademark
Companies: instagram
Reader Comments
I don't like this kind of resolution.
You don't know why it happened in the first place. ("A mistake" doesn't explain anything.)
You don't know how it was solved in the end. (You don't have any more reason for the account being restored than you got for the account getting suspended.)
I'm a software developer and there is one thing I hate above even obnoxious customers: a bug that appears in one of my products, then disappears by itself before we can find its source.
And the reason I hate both of these things is the same: they can and probably will happen again, and we would still not know why.
Then again, with bugs, I would at least have another chance at investigating the issue. With opaque moderation choices, you still get no more chance to learn anything on the second, third or subsequent occurrences. The moderators will keep you in the dark every single time. Unless, maybe, enough people get impacted and quit in disgust.
Re: Wrym
I agree. if you get banned, you should be given chapter and verse of the TOCs that were supposed to have been violated. Surely any automated system would be able to that with 1 additional step: if $BAN then disable_acct ($REASON,$account)
Re: Re: Wrym
Well, the reason they don't specify exactly why you got banned is because of the assholes. And by assholes I mean the ones that will use that information to find a way around the rules, ie rule-wrangling.
TL;DR: We can't have nice things because of the assholes.
Re: Re: Re: Wrym
This is exactly right
Everyone who's actually done any moderation of user-contributed content knows this from extended, bitter, constant experience. It is a thankless job because the people who aren't bothered by obnoxious jerks don't know what had to be done to make that happen, and the obnoxious jerks are furious that they can't take a crapper in someone else's clubhouse.
Seriously. If you haven't actually spent a year or three part-time moderation, then listen to someone--ANYONE who has.
And who defines what obnoxiousness and jerkery are? The moderators, based on what they think will offend the people they want to attract. Moderators guess wrong--site dies, because you might think you can legally force a clubhouse to let you in, but you can't force anyone else to visit while you are there.
There's also been a lot of extremely-ignorant chatter that moderators ought to be able to remove false or illegal posts, as if they were ever in a position to judge truth/falsity, or equipped with the requisite legal background. Again, nobody who's ever been a moderator would want to touch anything but the most glaring examples--bleach and malaria drugs to treat COVID, perhaps, but it's hard to imagine many other cases where a federal judge or a scientific researcher wouldn't be needed. If that example were not so glaringly obvious, it would probably be easier to say that a COVID-bleacher is being "offensive in the context of this community" than to say either he is liar-liar or he is illegally giving medical advice. So again, moderators will generally do their best to deal with "offensiveness" (which they might be able to estimate, if they are part of their desired community) rather than "falsehood" or "legality".
You do what you can to frustrate the jerks (who go elsewhere to complain obnoxiously about their frustration, as if they didn't deserve worse) and serve a polite and admittedly-non-universal desired audience. And no ignoramus who hasn't walked far enough in your moccasins to wear holes--has a right to an opinion on how well your job has been done.
Amazing Amazon AI
That's my guess. Amazon is big on it. Loves them some AI. Which doesn't exist. Their Machine Learning does. Which is mostly tables of numbers and training data. Which is us. Our data.
They set the numbers and run the data through the grinder that is ML. If they don't like the results, they tweak a couple of numbers in the tables and train again.
This is not programming.
This is not knowing how to do programming. But, as long as the boss writes the check what's the problem?
Well, accounts getting zeroed because the ML traffic cop got a bit stuck. And nobody reacts until they get more bad press. Surprise!
Well, no. I am not surprised.
