You Don't Own What You've Bought: Peloton Treadmill Edition
from the everything-costs-money dept
We've written so many stories about how you don't own what you've bought any more due to software controls, DRM, and ridiculous contracts, and it keeps getting worse. The latest such example involves Peloton, which is most known for its extremely expensive stationary bikes with video screens, so that you can take classes (usually on a monthly subscription). I will admit that I don't quite understand the attraction to them, but so many people swear by them. The company also has branched out into extremely expensive treadmills with the same basic concept, but that product has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, after a six year old child died in an accident with the device (for what it's worth, that article links to a page on the Peloton site where the article says Peloton posted an open letter to its customers about the accident, but the letter is no longer at that link).
The death kicked off an investigation by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, which then told Peloton it should recall the treadmills and that people should not use them if there are children or pets nearby and apparently you should lock yourself in a room with them:
If people want to keep using the Tread+, they should only do so in a locked room and they should keep other objects away, the agency said. It advised people to unplug the treadmill while not using it and to keep the key to turn it on elsewhere and away from the reach of kids.
In a move that seemed guaranteed to generate bad PR, Peloton fought back against the recommendation calling it "inaccurate and misleading." It wasn't a very good look, and a few weeks later the company did, in fact, issue a recall -- though reports note that very few people will take the company up on the recall.
Not surprisingly, the company is also now facing some class action lawsuits. In that article, it notes that even for people who do not return their recalled Peloton treadmills, the company will issue a software update to try to maintain better safety and avoid children (and pets) from trying to use the device:
Peloton announced that they will refund the machine, which costs $4,295, and are working on a mandatory software update that will automatically lock the Tread+ after each use and require a unique password to be used to unlock the machine.
That automatic lock and password idea sounds sensible enough, given the situation, but in order to get it to work, but apparently Peloton hasn't figured out how to make that work for customers who bought the treadmill and aren't using its subscription service for classes. The Tread+ does have a "Just Run" mode, in which it acts like a regular treadmill (with the video screen off). But, as Brianna Wu discovered, the company is now saying that the "Just Run" mode now requires a subscription to work with the lock. The company is waiving the cost of such a subscription for three months, and it's unclear from the email if that means that after the three months they're hoping to have the "Tread Lock" working even for non-subscription users:
Wow. The Peloton Tread will no longer allow you to use your $3000 treadmill without a $39.99 a month subscription.
The pretext is their design issues that led to a child’s death.
Hope reporters will cover this. pic.twitter.com/XHKS6DaOeD
— Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) June 21, 2021
If you can't see it, the image is an email from Peloton customer support saying:
We care deeply about the safety and well-being of our Members and we created Tread Lock to secure your Tread+ against unauthorized access.
Unfortunately at this time, 'Just Run' is no longer accessible without a Peloton Membership.
For this inconvenience, we have waived three months of All-Access Membership for all Tread+ owners. If you don't see the waivers on your subscription or if you need help reactivating your subscription, please contact our Support team....
Now, it's possible that the subscription part is necessary to update the software to enable the lock mode, but that seems... weird. After all, there must have been some sort of software upgrade that locked out the "Just Run" mode in the first place.
And, obviously, you can understand why (given what happened), Peloton wants to make sure that everyone has upgraded with these new safety features. But the email is woefully unclear on whether or not after the three months of free membership, you'll have to start paying the $40/month to keep using the treadmill, or if it just becomes a quite expensive piece of weird furniture.
I get the need to deal with the risk of harm... but you'd think that the company would have done a better job of making sure it did so in a manner that didn't mean forcing people into a subscription they might not want. Indeed, as basically anyone could have predicted, once this started getting attention, Peloton promised that it was working hard to figure out a way to re-enable "Just Run" without a subscription. Of course, if that was always the plan, you'd think that the email would have said something, because otherwise, this concern was wholly predictable.
Either way, it's yet another reminder of how we don't truly own what we've bought any more thanks to such software locks and the ability to update things after they've been purchased, including taking away features. And that should concern everyone.
It's shit like this…
That make me go for two options
Re: It's shit like this…
3.
Ransomware.
As they shut off a device NOT connected to their system.
Re: Re: It's shit like this…
That wouldn't be #3, because I don't fuck with Ransomware.
Re: Re: Re: It's shit like this…
They shut the machine off remotely. Its ransomware.
The letter from Peloton CEO John-Foley is on the Wayback Machine:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210507170506/https://support.onepeloton.com/hc/en-us/articles /360058677091-A-Note-from-Peloton-CEO-John-Foley-about-Tread-
Re:
bad url link ?
...but the CEO's viewpoint would be helpful
sounds like an expensive problem for Peloton but not uncommon in industry -- recalls and fixes to customer products.
Software fixes and upgrades are routine in most digital products and easily provided to customers.
Must be something that Peloton hiding and very concerned about -- or they would not have pursued such an awkward and restrictive software-fix distribution process ?
Poor customer service is the bottomline. Plenty of other companies competing in that market.
Re: Re:
"bad url link?"
I got it to work by going to the linked NBC article and copying the original link, and pasting it into archive.org manually, but the URL I got as a result is the same as above. https://support.onepeloton.com/hc/en-us/articles/360058677091-A-Note-from-Peloton-CEO-John-Foley-abo ut-Tread-
It's just PR fluff, doesn't really say anything useful except to exercise common sense and contact them if needed.
"Poor customer service is the bottomline"
Possibly not. I've seen these kinds of issues before, where a company facing major backlash doubles down on bad PR rather than repairing good will with their customers. We usually find out later on that the company was in dire straits and the bad PR move was a desperate hail mary attempt to claw back subscription revenue.
Given that this move apparently disables a basic feature of the treadmill in order to get you to subscribe, the disabling happening with no problem for unsubscribed machines, that sounds likely to be the issue here. There could be more to it, but looking at the situation and similar cases I've seen before, I dare say that it's an attempt to get subscriber numbers bumped up to show investors that they're not about to collapse under the weight of lawsuits. We'll see how this goes...
Re: Link round two
https://web.archive.org/web/20210318171415/https://support.onepeloton.com/hc/en-us/articles/36005867 7091-A-Note-from-Peloton-CEO-John-Foley-about-Tread-
Re: Re: Link round two
Nope. Still nothing.
Raise your hand if you think a child cannot discover the password to your Peloton/Gun Safe/Cookie Jar if they want to.
Re:
You’ve missed a key point. A company can’t prevent accidents. What it can do is make incidents harder to occur.
A padlock is never going to be perfect. The point is to add enough friction that a thief hopefully gives up or chooses not to attempt access in the first place.
Similarly, while we don’t know the details of the accident that started this mess, it can be assumed that the machine was turned on, by accident or on purpose, by a child messing around. A password lock can’t prevent the child from doing so. But it can prevent virtually all accidental attempts to turn it on, and hopefully make it harder for a 6 year old to intentionally start it up not understanding the risk. Hard enough that a 6 year old would go do something else.
There are some simple rules that people are unaware of.
Re:
Nah, I have a chance to do something about it every time I shop. By not buying any of this stuff.
They're baaaaaaaaack.
$4,295??!! Geez!! For that price, when I got off that thing, I'd want to be somewhere else miles away.
Why not make a $0 subscription tier that only enables Just Run. Maybe just put the warranty registration info into that subscription tier and mail them a letter with their temp username and password and incentivize them to sign in? Maybe 3 months of free full subscription as a trial.
There are much better ways to do this.
The world is full of better treadmills that are cheaper, work without subscriptions, don't need software updates and don't kill your kids or pets.
Buying this hunk of junk in the first place was dumb. Not taking the refund is just plain nuts.
think back to when this started, ie, a cunt of a judge ghave Sony the right to stop supporting a system that most people wanted working and why they bought the equiopment in the first place! since that fucking dimwit (and i assume he was paid handsomely by Sony for arriving at the decision favoring them) things have gone totally out of hand! how the hell can there be even a hint of legallity in a company wanting and then taking a customers money in exchange for them purchasing a physical or other item? where was the 'you buy this but it will never belong to you' info when the item/service inquestion was sold? i cannot believe that this is the situation we're now in, all because of a single, corrupt judge!
i woinder what he'd say if someone came along now and kicked him out of his house because the builder didn't give permission for the extension to be built, or the new bathroom be installed! perhaps if that were to happen the friggin' dimwit would think again on yet another decision that has crippled the public!
Peloton: We don't give you a run for your money.
Maybe customers should insert a clause in the service contract saying that they reserve the right to take back their money if the company changes the product in a way that they don't like. I've read that if someone makes changes to a contract and the other party doesn't object, and provides them the service/product, it means that they've agreed to the changes and will be legally bound by them.
