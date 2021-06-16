FBI's Recovery Of Colonial Pipeline Bitcoin Ransom Highlights How The 'Ban Crypto To Stop Ransomware' Cries Were Wrong Again

Last month we highlighted what seemed like a fairly silly Wall Street Journal op-ed arguing that banning cryptocurrency was the best way to stop ransomware, in response (mainly) to the well publicized ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which resulted in the company shutting down the flow of oil while it sorted things out. As we pointed out, not only was the idea of banning cryptocurrency unworkable, it was unlikely to do much to stop ransomware. Unfortunately, it appears that a number of other cryptocurrency haters jumped on this moment to push the idea even further, claiming that "society has a Bitcoin problem."

Of course, part of the key narrative in all of these pieces is that cryptocurrency and Bitcoin in particular, somehow make it easier for criminals to "get away" with these kinds of ransom demands, highlighting that it is somewhat easier to move around large values of Bitcoin than cash. However, as we noted in our original piece, the idea that cryptocurrency allows criminals to "get away" seemed extremely overblown, as we've seen plenty of cases where criminals using cryptocurrency were caught. And, as if to put an exclamation point on all of this, soon after the huge moral panic, the FBI announced that it had recovered over half of the money Colonial Pipeline had paid.

And, as the FBI special agent's affidavit showed, this was done in part by tracking how the money flowed across the public ledger. The NY Times ran an article noting that the FBI's recovery of the money here "upends the idea that Bitcoin is untraceable." A bunch of long time Bitcoin/cryptocurrency followers scoffed at the NY Times article, because they've long known that Bitcoin's public ledger has always made it so that transactions are traceable. But it's actually important for people not deeply in the Bitcoin space to understand this as well. And the problem with so many of the "ransomware is really a cryptocurrency problem" articles, was that they implied otherwise -- that cryptocurrency was somehow totally and completely untraceable.

As the NY Times article explains, what's important here is that it demonstrates that for all the hand wringing about cryptocurrencies and ransomware, the reality is that law enforcement is evolving with the times, and using the same kind of law enforcement detective work it's supposed to use to solve crimes.

Yet for the growing community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors, the fact that federal investigators had tracked the ransom as it moved through at least 23 different electronic accounts belonging to DarkSide, the hacking collective, before accessing one account showed that law enforcement was growing along with the industry. That’s because the same properties that make cryptocurrencies attractive to cybercriminals — the ability to transfer money instantaneously without a bank’s permission — can be leveraged by law enforcement to track and seize criminals’ funds at the speed of the internet.

That's an important point and one that often gets lost in the FUD surrounding new technologies (such as encryption) that might make law enforcement's job slightly more complex in the short run. But, at the same time, law enforcement needs to learn to adapt, not by undermining these technologies, but understanding how they work, and understanding how to do the actual legwork to trace those abusing the technology for criminal purposes.

So rather than jumping to the conclusion that we need to ban this or that technology because it makes it slightly more challenging for law enforcement, this is actually an example showing how if law enforcement does their job properly, the technology is not the problem.

