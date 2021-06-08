Conservatives Want Common Carriage. They're Not Going to Like It.
From calls to break up Big Tech to Florida’s latest anti-tech law, one thing is clear—America’s lawmakers and bureaucrats are looking to regulate the online world. Building on the momentum of the Facebook Oversight Board’s recent ruling on President Trump and Justice Thomas’s concurrence in Biden v. Knight Institute, alternative proposals like common carriage are gaining traction among conservative lawmakers looking for new regulatory solutions.
More and more conservatives critique social media by arguing that websites like Facebook, Twitter, and Google are effectively the modern public square that shouldn’t have moderation practices built to balance online safety and free speech. So it’s only natural that a proposal like common carriage gained traction in the Trump presidency and has not lost momentum since. Just look at Sen. Hagerty’s 21st Century FREE Speech Act.
Some conservative critics think treating these sites as common carriers ticks many of their boxes—less content moderation, less alleged anti-conservative bias, and more regulation of America’s tech companies. But they’re wrong. Not only is it an unconstitutional solution, its design to work around First Amendment jurisprudence will almost certainly make the internet worse, not better, for conservatives. Common carriage will inch the internet towards an online ecosystem devoid of family-friendly options and teeming with the worst humanity can offer— including the very content conservatives hate like pornography, indecency, and profanity.
An attempt at common carriage regulation is unlikely to succeed in court—social media simply doesn’t fit the criteria necessary for this centuries-old designation. Derived from common law, common carriage was a way for the entire public to receive and transport goods and services deemed essential. When America started its own classification of common carriage in the 1800s, the principle of nondiscrimination was at the forefront of the discussion. American courts identify industries and businesses as common carriers if they do not distinguish between customers or decide what they will and will not carry.
Nondiscrimination is a central feature of traditional common carriers, but it is not a feature of social media. Unlike the railroads and communications companies of the Gilded Age, social media relies on the ability to contextualize and discriminate between different content to provide useful information to users. Content moderation is at the center of that, providing websites the ability to balance free expression and online safety to maximize both and make the internet somewhere we want to spend time. Concerned parents shouldn’t have to wade through expletives, references to violence, and sexual content just to connect with their friends and family as well as protect their kids online.
The ability to moderate is a feature, not a bug, of social media. This is not a matter of transporting goods and services from California to New York—in fact, it's not really a matter of transporting anything. Rather than transporting data like telecommunications businesses, social media hosts content. They offer a space online on which content is posted and established in perpetuity as part of internet history, more like a museum than a railroad. Therefore, ensuring a curated collection of high-quality posts is a key part of their business model, rather than simply serving as a conduit of communication.
This is a matter of private forums and businesses with constitutional protections from government action under the Bill of Rights. Social media sites like any private businesses have First Amendment rights that prevent the government from coming in and forcing them to host speech they disagree with.
Placing social media under common carriage regulations would fall counter to their First Amendment rights and ensure content moderation is effectively impossible as the incentive to maintain online safety disappears. And by taking away websites’ ability to moderate what gets posted online, the internet could easily become rampant with unwanted, offensive, and disgusting content, rendering many services unsafe for use at work or with family. That would only run counter to the founding values and family principles that conservatives seek to protect.
By doing their utmost to ensure websites aren’t allowed to remove lawful but awful content, conservatives may feel like they’re fighting to defend the principles of free speech, but instead they are stifling the free speech rights of media companies and risking exposing the everyday American looking to connect with family, friends, and coworkers to the worst aspects of the internet.
Conservatives, like all Americans, have the right to voice their concerns about the decisions made by social media platforms—and they should do so. But they shouldn’t mistakenly support actions that could put American families and kids in harms’ way online and that would undermine free expression and free enterprise. No matter how it’s sliced or diced, common carriage classification will force social media and the internet writ large to become a cesspool of filth, completely devoid of either conservative or family-friendly values. Treating social media like common carriers could lead to a staggering increase of content that conservatives actively work to mitigate like online harassment, the proliferation of pornography, and other explicit materials that undermine the conservative commitment to family values.
Social media relies on the ability to discriminate between user-generated posts to succeed, actively not treating themselves like neutral transports of information or services like a common carrier would. With their longstanding practice of content moderation and their lack of a natural monopoly, the courts would simply be unlikely to categorize social media as common carriers. And we should be wary of categorizing websites for users of all ages as common carriers lest they become filled with offensive content even adults don’t want to engage with.
By turning to common carriage in their crusade to fight alleged anticonservative bias, conservatives might not like the result—an internet that ignores the best it offers while proliferating the worst.
Kir Nuthi is the Public Affairs Manager at NetChoice and a Contributor at Young Voices.
Filed Under: common carriage, conservatives, content moderation, family values, public square
Companies: facebook, google, twitter
Anyone who can read that article and still defend trying to strip away the ability of social interaction networks to moderate based on “equality” or “being apolitical” or whatever — which includes efforts to revoke Section 230 — is braver than I thought.
…
…okay, well, they’re not “braver”, but it’s a far nicer word than the more accurate (and more demeaning) alternative.
Re:
Kolby comes to mind.
Conservatives want whatever they can spin into votes through emotional appeal to voters who are lucky to be able to spell logic much less make use of it. How it turns out won't matter, unless it's a benefit that can be attributed to democrats.
Re:
What they want is the ability to brow beat people into supporting them, or at least not opposing them. The way some of them jumped onto the stolen vote theory show just how much they respect any vote that they lose.
Re:
Conservatives would also be fine with being allowed to harass people off of platforms, contrary to what the Koch-funded author of this article says about conservatives wanting to mitigate harassment. They’d also be fine with revenge porn and porn in general as long as the revenge porn is targeted against people they hate and the porn isn’t porn featuring people of mixed race, or LGBTQ+ folks.
Right-whingers never wanted freedom of speech, they only want freedom from consequences, primarily others' speech.
Winning the battle and losing the war
If it wouldn't be so damaging I would actually hope that they did get what they're demanding, if only for a bit, because in no case does it work out well for them.
If sites aren't allowed to moderate every platform will quickly become unusable as it is overrun by assholes posting the most heinous but legal content they can find and waxing poetic about how those smartly dressed nazis and KKK members had the right ideas.
If sites are allowed to moderate but are held liable for what's on the platform what's allowed will become extremely restrictive, with anything that even might be questionable quickly removed and the posters likewise shown the door and if 'conservatives' think they're being 'persecuted' now then they are really not going to like how sites treat them under that system.
And then you've got option three, where sites decide that they simply lack the resources or interest in dealing with the hassle of such extreme moderation efforts and shut down user content entirely, in which case the poor persecuted conservatives will find themselves, like everyone else, entirely unable to post anything
Even ignoring the blatant first amendment concerns other than pandering to gullible fools and assholes for votes and money(the primary goal I'm sure) there is no way for them to win this, because the best outcome for them is if they never get what they demanding as a 'win' would quickly and decisively show just how stupid their demands really were.
Re: Winning the battle and losing the war
For the more forward-thinking and cynical, i am pretty sure that the awful consequences of getting what they want is part of the plan. Then they can "crack down" on everything else they don't like while still leaving their own vicious rhetoric up.
For all their worship of the "Founding Fathers" and "originalism", most only believe in a little bit of it, if at all, and really want some kind of Christian Soup Theocracy Capitalist Dictatorship. Some complain about blah blah corporations, but they never had a word to say about megacorps until big social media companies arose. (And they always and only refer to them, unless they pull out the "globalism" dogwhistle, in which case no one ever actually mentions specific corporations at all.)
If it was literally anybody else criticizing common carriage for internet content, they’d make a good argument. But this Koch-funded talking head of course uses “family values” as their main talking point in a way that reeks of a thinly-disguised anti-porn and anti-LGBTQ+ attitude. That’s what I expect from a Koch-funded outlet like Young Voices.
Re:
Also I find it hilarious that the author says that conservatives want to mitigate online harassment when most conservatives would be fine with being able to harass certain people (BIPOC, LGBTQ+ folks) off of platforms.
Re:
Um. For what it's worth, I was the one who suggested that she add in the family values point after the original version did not include that. I thought it was an important point to highlight how the demands for common carriage do, in fact, go against the claims that conservatives have spent decades pushing for.
And I can tell you that the point is NOT "anti-porn" or "anti-LGBTQ+" but rather that the internet should be enabled to create all different kinds of spaces, including some where there isn't porn (such as kid friendly spaces).
Re: Re:
But conservative family values are anti-porn and anti-LGBTQ+, and their end-goal is to get rid of that content entirely, not simply create spaces where there’s no porn allowed. This is similar to how conservatives want their “freedom of reach” to be able to say whatever garbage they want on mainstream platforms. They don’t want their own space; they want other spaces to allow them to spew crap where they have an audience and can gain enough of an audience to push people they don’t like off the platforms.
And by pushing for common carriage rules for social media services (at a bare minimum), conservatives will fail in that goal. Under common carriage rules, there wouldn’t be a space “where there’s no porn allowed”.
Re:
But as I pointed out:
Conservatives want to be able to use common carriage to create environments of fear to drive people off those platforms, so that the stuff they dislike is allowed in name only because a mob will drive you off if you try to post it. Conservatives are fine with harassment as long as it advances their goals.
What I see in the author’s article is them presenting an alternative where common carriage isn’t a thing, and instead conservatives pressure sites by using “protect the children” rhetoric to get them to ban and take down porn and LGBTQ+ content.
We already have the situation where common carriage isn’t a thing. We already see those pressure campaigns. What do you want done about that right now other than the passage of common carriage rules for social interaction networks?
Re:
Idunno, maybe Techdirt refusing to publish articles from Koch-funded propaganda orgs like Young Voices?
Re:
For some conservatives, I think the goal is to make the Internet so toxic that everyone cries for draconian laws to squash any dissent and variation on the Internet. Essentially, they want to turn it into cable TV minus the bundling. It works for them, in their minds, because they really think they can "teach us a lesson" or whatever nonsense rationale some of them have cooked up. It's like dealing with the racist uncle that keeps insisting on being at a nephew's cookout after he called his biracial children mongrels (or worse), just so he can keep saying such racist things to him and his family without consequence.
Also, I should note that the “family-friendly spaces” bit was part of the original intent of Section 230, and if’n you don’t believe me, believe the actual, factual, on-the-Congressional-record words of Republican lawmaker Chris Cox:
Re: Re: Re:
Considering that Conservative family "values" are "Abortions only for my mistresses and my convenience, not for your health" "You're not allowed to be a family if I don't like it" "Gay people are abominations ignore me soliciting men" and "look at this pizza parlor instead of our pedophilia" they must like their porn better when it's "illegal."
All the world's a stage
Act 1: Fascists posing as Conservatives pretending they are all for free speech.
Conservatives cry-
Less government regulation (unless we thought of it)!
Let people do whatever they want (unless we don't like it)!
