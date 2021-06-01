Techdirt Podcast Episode 285: Welcome To Money City
Are Partial Liability Rules The Path Forward For Intermediary Liability Regimes? Lessons Learned From Brazil

Amazon's Idea For A Mesh Network Is Cool; Its Method Of Rolling It Out Is Not

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the c'mon-guys dept

Tue, Jun 1st 2021 3:35pmMike Masnick

Over the weekend there was a bit of a reasonable fuss raised after Ars Technica noted that all of the various Amazon connected devices (including Alexa, Echo, Ring, etc.) would become part of a mesh network called Amazon Sidewalk, in which the devices would be sharing a tiny tiny bit of bandwidth across the network of devices. The idea behind the mesh network is kind of cool, and there are some clear benefits to using it.

But, of course, this is Amazon we're talking about -- a giant company, and the method of rolling this out seems to have caught a ton of people by surprise: namely opting everyone into the program with a short timeline to opt-out. That seems less than ideal. Lots of privacy folks are concerned, in general, with two aspects of this: the fact that people may be suddenly sharing data with their neighbors without necessarily realizing it, and the tie-in to Amazon, which is (again) a large company that tends to collect quite a bit of data on people. To its credit, Amazon released a pretty comprehensive whitepaper exploring the privacy and security protections they've built in to Sidewalk, and my guess is that for many consumers the benefits of easier setup and better connectivity via Sidewalk will seem worth it to them.

The real issue, then, is forcing everyone into the network. Obviously, it's no surprise why this was done. A mesh network really only works if you have enough nodes on the network to make it useful. So it makes sense that Amazon would want as many of the devices to be on the network on day one as possible. However, given the company and the public scrutiny it has received of late, it seems like it should have anticipated these concerns a lot more, pushed for an opt-in setup (perhaps with incentives), rather than jumping to the "hey, we're adding this automatically" approach.

While it's possible that Amazon is betting that the concerns over this will blow over, and having so many nodes on the network will make it worthwhile to take the short-term heat, it still surprises me that the big internet companies don't take more steps to alleviate these kinds of concerns up front, including taking a more cautious approach. But, perhaps that's why I don't run a giant internet company.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: alexa, amazon sidewalk, echo, iot, mesh network, opt-in, opt-out, privacy, ring, sharing
Companies: amazon

10 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Zauberin Paracelsus (profile), 1 Jun 2021 @ 3:39pm

    Don't most internet service providers have terms in their service contract that forbids you from sharing your internet service with neighbors and other people outside your household?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Jun 2021 @ 3:45pm

      Re:

      I no longer think that is a thing in the US at least.
      I think nowdays its the rules after MaBell was broken up, once its inside your home you can have 500 handsets if you want.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2021 @ 4:45pm

        Re: Re:

        It's still a thing for comcast at least:

        "use or run programs, devices, or equipment from the Premises that provide network content or any other services to anyone outside of your Premises LAN, except for your personal and non-commercial residential use"

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2021 @ 4:49pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          sorry, wrong copy/paste

          "resell the Service or otherwise make available to anyone outside the Premises the ability to use the Service "

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            That Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Jun 2021 @ 4:52pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            They mainly care about you reselling, if you had an open wifi (which hey all of their boxes ship with for comcast customers) they aren't going to care or come looking to make sure.

            Its mostly leagalese to cover ones behind.

            I pay for the service, I can do what I'd like with the service except profit.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Jun 2021 @ 3:48pm

    I look forward to Amazon getting subpoenas from Copyright Trolls to unmask the users who accessed the mesh & the user providing it so they can be threatened with a crime for allowing their internet to be used.

    One also wonders how any consumer protection things might like to fine the hell out of Amazon.
    If you dunno you were opted in & the mesh manages to push you over your bandwidth cap and you incurr fees... who's fault?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      christenson, 1 Jun 2021 @ 5:08pm

      Re: How to achieve separation??

      That is, I want a simple way to set up the wifi so my wife and kid has the password and everyone else goes on the open public channel.

      And, let's see, it's all mesh, so my, now I have 48 neighbors using my exit node to the fiber??? Prenda, here we come again!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      sumgai (profile), 1 Jun 2021 @ 8:55pm

      Re:

      I think it gets even better than that....

      "Your Honor, sir, my wi-fi connection to the internet is locked down the way a bunch of websites tell me I should do it, so it should be secure against intrusion. At least, that's what they tell me on the "techie" sites. But recently Amazon opted me into a mesh network, and I don't know how anyone could've accessed my router, and thus my internet connection, except via that new mesh thingie. That means it could've been any one of my 4 dozen neighbors, and I certainly don't have the knowledge to figure out who it might've been, but I can guarantee that it wasn't me who downloaded that porn!"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Clandestine (profile), 1 Jun 2021 @ 3:49pm

    Not unlimited

    We do not have an unlimited WiFi account, so in Canada we could sue Amazon for stealing our data. In Canada, opt-in is the only legal option for Amazon. Opt-out is illegal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 1 Jun 2021 @ 4:58pm

    Sleazy

    This thing pissed me off. The fact that you have to opt out and they aren't asking. I hope they get sued and lose.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Techdirt Podcast Episode 285: Welcome To Money City
Are Partial Liability Rules The Path Forward For Intermediary Liability Regimes? Lessons Learned From Brazil
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

20:32 Are Partial Liability Rules The Path Forward For Intermediary Liability Regimes? Lessons Learned From Brazil (2)
15:35 Amazon's Idea For A Mesh Network Is Cool; Its Method Of Rolling It Out Is Not (10)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 285: Welcome To Money City (0)
12:16 Obnoxious Repair Monopolies Keep Turning Farmers Into Activists (5)
10:50 Judge Dumps Iowa Prosecutors' Attempt To Jail An Activist For Sharing A Law Enforcement Document With Journalists (12)
10:45 Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones (0)
09:43 It's Not Personal: Content Moderation Always Involves Mistakes, Including Suspending Experts Sharing Knowledge (23)
09:00 Money City: Our New Game To Explore The Future Of Money Is Now Available To Everyone (6)
05:29 Experts Fear Biden Broadband Plan Won't Fix The Real Problem: Monopolization (24)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (26)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.