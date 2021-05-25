FCC's Carr Thinks 'Big Tech' Should Subsidize His Pals In 'Big Telecom'
Techdirt Podcast Episode 283: Debating Section 230, With WIRED's Gilad Edelman
 

Techdirt Podcast Episode 284: How To Think About Cybersecurity

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the best-practices dept

Tue, May 25th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

The recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline has brought renewed public attention to cybersecurity issues. The field is always evolving, and the attack serves as a great starting point for understanding the current state of cybersecurity, so this week we're joined by three experts — Ross Nordurft and Alex Botting from Venable LLP, and Amy Mahn from the National Institute of Standards and Technology — to discuss the lessons from the pipeline attack, and how to take a risk management approach to cybersecurity.

Filed Under: cybersecurity, nist, podcast

