Techdirt Podcast Episode 283: Debating Section 230, With WIRED's Gilad Edelman
from the it-had-to-happen dept
It's no secret that we were not at all impressed with WIRED's recent cover story about Section 230. The resulting conversation sparked a Twitter debate with the story's author, Gilad Edelman, and we thought... why not bring it to the podcast? So on this week's episode, Gilad joins Mike to discuss and debate the story, our response, and Section 230.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: content moderation, gilad edelman, podcast, policy, section 230, social media
Companies: wired
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I would be happy to listen to the Techdirt podcast... if SoundCloud allowed me to download the file without having to sign in. I'd be even happier if SoundCloud allowed me to download it without having to enable JavaScript.
I don't use an apple product, so the itunes link is non-viable (and similarly, would require an account to download).
And either I'm not sufficiently technically literate, or an RSS feed is not by itself going to give me the .mp3 files.
Sorry. Now, if you hosted the content somewhere yourselves...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Downloading the Techdirt podcast without Javascript
A RSS feed is just a XML file (In other words, a text file) and you can easily open it in your favorite text editor, find this episode's title, and then find the enclosure tag (It'll will be before the closing [</item>] tag, but after the title tag) with the MP3 link, which you can download.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Downloading the Techdirt podcast without Javascript
Also, the part starting with feeds.soundcloud.com is the original link, if you want to avoid going through the podtrac link.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's odd, Soundcloud's never required me to log in to download anything, I just click the download icon and it immediately downloads the mp3 to my desktop.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Which is useful, as I generally avoid sites which mandate any kind of login.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You should be able to subscribe to it on any podcast player, PlayerFM is currently my app of choice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I would be happy to listen to the Techdirt podcast... if SoundCloud allowed me to download the file without having to sign in.
I am not signed into SoundCloud, and I just clicked directly on the "download" button above, and it immediately downloaded the MP3 file. So not sure why you're seeing different behavior. Can you try to reload the page and try again?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Here's the direct mp3 link: https://feeds.soundcloud.com/stream/1051081630-techdirt-debating-section-230-with-wireds-gilad-edelm an.mp3
Always available in the XML feed: https://www.techdirt.com/podcast.xml
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I applaud the entire help brigade.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply