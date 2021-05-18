FBI Got Access To Sci-Hub Founder's Apple Account
Policy

from the it-had-to-happen dept

Tue, May 18th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

It's no secret that we were not at all impressed with WIRED's recent cover story about Section 230. The resulting conversation sparked a Twitter debate with the story's author, Gilad Edelman, and we thought... why not bring it to the podcast? So on this week's episode, Gilad joins Mike to discuss and debate the story, our response, and Section 230.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: content moderation, gilad edelman, podcast, policy, section 230, social media
Companies: wired

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2021 @ 2:08pm

    I would be happy to listen to the Techdirt podcast... if SoundCloud allowed me to download the file without having to sign in. I'd be even happier if SoundCloud allowed me to download it without having to enable JavaScript.

    I don't use an apple product, so the itunes link is non-viable (and similarly, would require an account to download).

    And either I'm not sufficiently technically literate, or an RSS feed is not by itself going to give me the .mp3 files.

    Sorry. Now, if you hosted the content somewhere yourselves...

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2021 @ 5:11pm

    I applaud the entire help brigade.

