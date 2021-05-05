If You're Going To Defend A Satirical Song From A Copyright Lawsuit, Don't Try A Bunch Of Stupid Alternative Arguments First
The Oversight Board's Decision On Facebook's Trump Ban Is Just Not That Important

Daily Deal: Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS, And JavaScript

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, May 5th 2021 10:57amDaily Deal

Would you love to learn coding and computer programming but it sounds super complicated? Do you hear the words HTML, CSS, JavaScript, or see long strings of code and your brain freezes over? International Open Academy has cut through the jargon to bring you a refreshingly easy-to-use HTML, CSS, JavaScript for beginners course. This course will help you improve your coding ability by being able to create codes, save time and money building your own website, and create an app or game for your business or fun. It's on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

If You're Going To Defend A Satirical Song From A Copyright Lawsuit, Don't Try A Bunch Of Stupid Alternative Arguments First
The Oversight Board's Decision On Facebook's Trump Ban Is Just Not That Important
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:42 Content Moderation Case Studies: How To Moderate World Leaders Justifying Violence (2020) (0)
13:30 Cable's Broadband Monopoly Continues To Protect It From TV Cord Cutting (2)
12:10 What If The Media And Politicians Tried To Hold A Techlash... And No One Joined Them (7)
11:02 The Oversight Board's Decision On Facebook's Trump Ban Is Just Not That Important (14)
10:57 Daily Deal: Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS, And JavaScript (0)
09:40 If You're Going To Defend A Satirical Song From A Copyright Lawsuit, Don't Try A Bunch Of Stupid Alternative Arguments First (11)
05:31 Wall Street Journal Editorial Tries To Pretend That Fixing Repair Monopolies Is Bad For Your Health (23)

Tuesday

17:35 Trump Shows Why He Doesn't Need Twitter Or Facebook, As He Launches His Own Twitter-Like Microblog (99)
15:33 Lawsuit: Cops Trashed An Attorney's Home In Retaliation For Successfully Defending A Suspect Against Murder Charges (27)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 281: Twitter, Free Speech, And Mob Behavior (1)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.