The Oversight Board's Decision On Facebook's Trump Ban Is Just Not That Important
Cable's Broadband Monopoly Continues To Protect It From TV Cord Cutting

What If The Media And Politicians Tried To Hold A Techlash... And No One Joined Them

Overhype

from the oh,-look-at-that dept

Wed, May 5th 2021 12:10pmMike Masnick

There's been plenty of talk lately about the "Techlash" which has become a popular term among the media and politicians. However, what if the general public feels quite differently? Vox, which is not exactly known for carrying water for the tech industry, has released a new poll that shows that the public is overwhelmingly optimistic about technology, and thinks that technology has been a force for good in the world. This applies across the board for Democrats, Republicans, and independents.

Seventy-one percent of likely voters agreed with the tech-optimist statement: “Technology is generally a force for good. Large tech companies have provided innovations like vaccines, electric vehicles, bringing down the cost of batteries that store green energy, vegetarian meat options, and other ways that have improved our quality of life.” Only 19 percent agreed with the tech-pessimist statement: “Technology is generally a force for bad. Large tech companies are bad for workers, inequality, and democracy. The technological innovations they produce are not worth the cost.”

When put into chart form, the results are really, really striking:

Obviously, "technology" covers a lot more than the big internet companies -- and the messaging that Vox tested highlights mostly non-internet innovations. But, still. The fact that the "control" group -- ones who didn't even receive the specific messaging -- felt even stronger about the good technology does in the world than those who were first primed with statements about other kinds of technology is really something.

There are plenty of examples, certainly, of tech gone awry, but it really seems that the general public recognizes all of the good that innovation and technology have done for the world, and feel optimistic about it. Of course, none of that will stop "the narrative" of the techlash, because it's just too useful for many pushing it.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: big tech, polls, surveys, tech optimism, techlash

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2021 @ 12:21pm

    I'm going to be gutsy and assert that technology is more or less a direct outpouring of humanities application of (and belief in) rational/critical thinking to the world around them.

    I'm also going to suggest that to believe one is a negative force implicates the other. That is, asserting technology in general (not it's specific applications) is bad, is also to suggest that rational thinking is not good either (although since that argument is the product of critical thinking, I guess if you don't believe in it in the first place, then the whole argument holds no weight).

    I will note that technology is frequently abused (but so are guns, and human genitals, and brains. However that doesn't make any of those things bad).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2021 @ 12:46pm

      Just to be clear on this...

      You don't think guns are technology???

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2021 @ 12:56pm

        Re: Just to be clear on this...

        In the sense that I don't think guns are equivalent to technology, no I don't.

        But, yes, guns are a poor example since they are a subset of technology. However I was writing a list of things that I believe it would be hard to frame arguments for them not actually being abused.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2021 @ 12:52pm

    Considering the dictionary definition of technology is literally the practical application of human knowledge, I find it concerning that anyone could call technology in general bad without being presented with a loaded question.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rocky, 5 May 2021 @ 1:08pm

    Technology can't be bad or "evil", but those using it may be. It's exactly the same with information, it's just facts but how you choose to use them may be bad or "evil".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 May 2021 @ 1:24pm

    Polls mean nothing...
    There are still people claiming that Trump was the best President ever while ignoring 500K dead.

    Tech is just a handy whipping boy to distract us from stringing our elected leaders up for allowing the toddler in chief to murder citizens for the sake of his ego.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2021 @ 3:12pm

    But wait, I thought that the internet was only facebook, and everybody hates facebook.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Oversight Board's Decision On Facebook's Trump Ban Is Just Not That Important
Cable's Broadband Monopoly Continues To Protect It From TV Cord Cutting
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:42 Content Moderation Case Studies: How To Moderate World Leaders Justifying Violence (2020) (0)
13:30 Cable's Broadband Monopoly Continues To Protect It From TV Cord Cutting (2)
12:10 What If The Media And Politicians Tried To Hold A Techlash... And No One Joined Them (7)
11:02 The Oversight Board's Decision On Facebook's Trump Ban Is Just Not That Important (14)
10:57 Daily Deal: Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS, And JavaScript (0)
09:40 If You're Going To Defend A Satirical Song From A Copyright Lawsuit, Don't Try A Bunch Of Stupid Alternative Arguments First (11)
05:31 Wall Street Journal Editorial Tries To Pretend That Fixing Repair Monopolies Is Bad For Your Health (23)

Tuesday

17:35 Trump Shows Why He Doesn't Need Twitter Or Facebook, As He Launches His Own Twitter-Like Microblog (99)
15:33 Lawsuit: Cops Trashed An Attorney's Home In Retaliation For Successfully Defending A Suspect Against Murder Charges (27)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 281: Twitter, Free Speech, And Mob Behavior (1)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.