What If The Media And Politicians Tried To Hold A Techlash... And No One Joined Them
There's been plenty of talk lately about the "Techlash" which has become a popular term among the media and politicians. However, what if the general public feels quite differently? Vox, which is not exactly known for carrying water for the tech industry, has released a new poll that shows that the public is overwhelmingly optimistic about technology, and thinks that technology has been a force for good in the world. This applies across the board for Democrats, Republicans, and independents.
Seventy-one percent of likely voters agreed with the tech-optimist statement: “Technology is generally a force for good. Large tech companies have provided innovations like vaccines, electric vehicles, bringing down the cost of batteries that store green energy, vegetarian meat options, and other ways that have improved our quality of life.” Only 19 percent agreed with the tech-pessimist statement: “Technology is generally a force for bad. Large tech companies are bad for workers, inequality, and democracy. The technological innovations they produce are not worth the cost.”
When put into chart form, the results are really, really striking:
Obviously, "technology" covers a lot more than the big internet companies -- and the messaging that Vox tested highlights mostly non-internet innovations. But, still. The fact that the "control" group -- ones who didn't even receive the specific messaging -- felt even stronger about the good technology does in the world than those who were first primed with statements about other kinds of technology is really something.
There are plenty of examples, certainly, of tech gone awry, but it really seems that the general public recognizes all of the good that innovation and technology have done for the world, and feel optimistic about it. Of course, none of that will stop "the narrative" of the techlash, because it's just too useful for many pushing it.
I'm going to be gutsy and assert that technology is more or less a direct outpouring of humanities application of (and belief in) rational/critical thinking to the world around them.
I'm also going to suggest that to believe one is a negative force implicates the other. That is, asserting technology in general (not it's specific applications) is bad, is also to suggest that rational thinking is not good either (although since that argument is the product of critical thinking, I guess if you don't believe in it in the first place, then the whole argument holds no weight).
I will note that technology is frequently abused (but so are guns, and human genitals, and brains. However that doesn't make any of those things bad).
Just to be clear on this...
You don't think guns are technology???
Re: Just to be clear on this...
In the sense that I don't think guns are equivalent to technology, no I don't.
But, yes, guns are a poor example since they are a subset of technology. However I was writing a list of things that I believe it would be hard to frame arguments for them not actually being abused.
Considering the dictionary definition of technology is literally the practical application of human knowledge, I find it concerning that anyone could call technology in general bad without being presented with a loaded question.
Technology can't be bad or "evil", but those using it may be. It's exactly the same with information, it's just facts but how you choose to use them may be bad or "evil".
Polls mean nothing...
There are still people claiming that Trump was the best President ever while ignoring 500K dead.
Tech is just a handy whipping boy to distract us from stringing our elected leaders up for allowing the toddler in chief to murder citizens for the sake of his ego.
But wait, I thought that the internet was only facebook, and everybody hates facebook.
