Content Moderation Case Study: Apple Blocks WordPress Updates In Dispute Over Non-Existent In-app Purchase (2020)
from the ok-landlord dept
Summary: Apple controls what apps get onto iPhone and iPads via its full control over the iOS App Store. Every app (and its updates) need to be reviewed by Apple staff before it’s allowed in the store -- and Apple puts in place its own rules for what is and what is not allowed.
One of those rules is that Apple takes a 30% cut of any sales. That fee has become somewhat controversial, especially among service providers who don’t rely on the App Store for discovery, but whose customers likely come on their own -- including Spotify and Epic Games. Spotify, in particular, has urged users to subscribe directly, to avoid having to pay the additional amount per month to cover Apple’s fees. In response, Apple forbade Spotify from even mentioning that it’s cheaper to subscribe outside of the App Store, which is now a central piece of an antitrust fight that is ongoing in the EU.
Perhaps because of all of this, Apple has had to make decisions about whether or not to allow apps in the App Store that seek to avoid paying Apple’s cut of the fees. In August of 2020, Matt Mullenweg, the CEO of Automattic, and the founder/lead developer of the WordPress content management system, announced that the iOS app for WordPress had been frozen by Apple. The given reason was that Apple believed that WordPress was trying to avoid the fees for in-app purchases.
This was the cause of much confusion, as many people noted that the app did not actually sell anything. While WordPress.com does offer paid hosting plans (and domain reselling), that was not a part of the WordPress app. However, as Mullenweg’s tweet showed, Apple was noting that because somewhere else in WordPress.com’s business, it sold things, that meant that WordPress had to pay it a 30% cut of those sales (even though they were outside of the app itself) in order to keep the app in the App Store.
Decisions to be made by Apple:
- How thoroughly should the company be reviewing the business models of apps in the App Store to determine whether they can be included?
- What actually constitutes an attempt to get around the App Store fee?
- Will app developers take advantage of exceptions to the rules if Apple does not follow them closely?
- Should the company allow alternative ways of getting apps on the phone outside of the App Store?
- When a company builds an entire device ecosystem, should it be able to set its own rules for what apps are allowed on the device?
- Can content moderation decisions raise antitrust concerns?
- Are there policy implications of a single entity reviewing what apps are allowed on a device?
We believe the issue with the WordPress app has been resolved. Since the developer removed the display of their service payment options from the app, it is now a free stand-alone app and does not have to offer in-app purchases. We have informed the developer and apologize for any confusion that we have caused.
But users of the app say it never had any in-app purchases at all. The only thing it had were descriptions of WordPress.com Premium offerings, but no way to buy them. Mullenweg said that, before going public, he had asked Apple if removing those mentions would restore the account, and Apple had said it would not.
The reinstatement appeared to take Mullenweg by surprise.
In January of 2021, Apple also moved to lower the cut it took for in-app payments from “small” developers (those making less than $1 million a year in annual sales) to 15%. It was also revealed that Apple quietly cut a special deal with Amazon to charge the retailer a 15% cut for Amazon’s Prime Video app.
Originally published on the Trust & Safety Foundation website.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: app store, content moderation, fees, in-app purchases, matt mullenweg, wordpress
Companies: apple, automattic
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
TLDR
Tweets went viral, someone with some common sense overrode the ban.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike Masnick you supported Facebook and Twitter excluding people.
So do you support Apple excluding Wordpress?
Even though they changed their minds.
You said the "The Bill of Rights" allowed them to determine what they thought was appropriate for their site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Apple are doing a lot more than determine what appears on their site. They are deciding what people can do with the Apple products that they have bought. It's like Ford saying you can't use the car they sold you to visit Walmart.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Apple has the legal right to ban any software from its app store; what one thinks of any given ban is irrelevant to that fact.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You can say that something is legal without supporting the one doing the specific action. It's like saying that if you support free speech you also approve and support what people say regardless how racist and bigoted it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Apple says...
"Pray I don't alter it any further."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply