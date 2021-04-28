Months After Indian Gov't Threatens To Jail Twitter Employees, Twitter Now Blocking Tweets That Criticize The Indian Government
Daily Deal: The 2021 Better Manager Bundle

Wed, Apr 28th 2021

A good manager is also a good coach and mentor, can communicate effectively, knows how to influence his or her team members positively, and creates a positive working environment. The 2021 Better Manager Bundle has 5 courses to help you become a great manager. You'll learn how to develop team norms, ground rules and networks, how to leverage team member styles to strengthen the wider group, how to create a positive workplace environment by building and nurturing effective workplace relationships, and more. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

