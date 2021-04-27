Senator Bill Hagerty Believes Compelled Speech Is 'Liberty'; And Anyone Upset With Moderation Choices Should Be Able To Sue
Content Moderation

from the alternative-approaches dept

Tue, Apr 27th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

The way a lot of people talk about content moderation is disappointingly uncreative — most of all in the way they boil every decision down to the binary decision of "leave it up or take it down". But this framework is extremely limiting and doesn't reflect the way content moderation professionals work, and one person working to paint a better picture is Santa Clara Law Professor Eric Goldman. He joins us on this week episode to discuss the many different ways to approach difficult content moderation questions.

Reader Comments

    Samuel Abram (profile), 27 Apr 2021 @ 3:42pm

    Re: "Toading"

    I believe "toading", a.k.a. shaming the trolls by turning their avatar into a toad, has some pre-internet precedents:
    -The Dunce Cap
    -The Scarlet Letter

    …That's all I can think of off the top of my head.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


