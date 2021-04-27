Techdirt Podcast Episode 280: Beyond Blocking: Thinking Creatively About Content Moderation
from the alternative-approaches dept
The way a lot of people talk about content moderation is disappointingly uncreative — most of all in the way they boil every decision down to the binary decision of "leave it up or take it down". But this framework is extremely limiting and doesn't reflect the way content moderation professionals work, and one person working to paint a better picture is Santa Clara Law Professor Eric Goldman. He joins us on this week episode to discuss the many different ways to approach difficult content moderation questions.
Filed Under: content moderation, eric goldman, podcast
Re: "Toading"
I believe "toading", a.k.a. shaming the trolls by turning their avatar into a toad, has some pre-internet precedents:
-The Dunce Cap
-The Scarlet Letter
…That's all I can think of off the top of my head.
