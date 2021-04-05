Supreme Court Sides With Google In Decade-Long Fight Over API Copyright; Google's Copying Of Java API Is Fair Use
Justice Thomas Goes Weird Again; Suggests Twitter Can't Moderate & Section 230 Violates 1st Amendment

Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete Learn to Code by Making Games in Unity Bundle

Mon, Apr 5th 2021 10:33amDaily Deal

The 2021 Complete Learn to Code by Making Games in Unity Bundle has 8 courses to help you learn how to build your own games. You'll learn how to build games with Unity, Blender, Construct 3, MagicaVoxel, and more. You'll learn how to build different types of games from battle royales to shooters and others. It's on sale for $40.

Supreme Court Sides With Google In Decade-Long Fight Over API Copyright; Google's Copying Of Java API Is Fair Use
Justice Thomas Goes Weird Again; Suggests Twitter Can't Moderate & Section 230 Violates 1st Amendment
