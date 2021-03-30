Why Did Not A Single Representative Want To Discuss Jack Dorsey's Plans For Dealing With Disinformation?
Nike Sues MSCHF Over Its High Profile Satan Shoes, Claiming Unsafe Blood May Dilute The Exalted Nike Swoosh

Daily Deal: EasySplitter Pro

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Mar 30th 2021 10:44amDaily Deal

Are you tired of wasting your time while trying to remove vocals from a song manually? EasySplitter Pro will split any song into 4 stems: Vocal, Instrumental, Drums, and Bass. Each split song can be played in real-time in the built-in audio player at your own dashboard. All the files can also be downloaded at any time. The file history feature will allow you to keep your split files on hand. All the files will be stored in your cabinet. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Why Did Not A Single Representative Want To Discuss Jack Dorsey's Plans For Dealing With Disinformation?
Nike Sues MSCHF Over Its High Profile Satan Shoes, Claiming Unsafe Blood May Dilute The Exalted Nike Swoosh
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 276: Silicon Values, With Jillian York (0)
12:11 Journalism Forces Wireless Industry To Belatedly Fix Text Message Flaw That Let Hackers Access Your Data For $16 (5)
10:49 Nike Sues MSCHF Over Its High Profile Satan Shoes, Claiming Unsafe Blood May Dilute The Exalted Nike Swoosh (14)
10:44 Daily Deal: EasySplitter Pro (0)
09:35 Why Did Not A Single Representative Want To Discuss Jack Dorsey's Plans For Dealing With Disinformation? (15)
05:35 Parler Forced To Explain The First Amendment To Its Users After They Complain About Parler Turning Over Info To The FBI (45)

Monday

19:39 Good Idea: As Video Game Preservation Often Falls To Fan Groups, Release Every Game's Source Code (28)
13:33 Drone Operator Sues North Carolina Over Its First Amendment-Violating Surveyor Licensing Laws (24)
12:11 Months After LAPD Officers Attacked A Journalist, Prosecutors Are Trying To Charge The Journalist For Failing To Disperse (19)
10:56 Law Firm Hoping To Add Legal Losses To Plaintiffs' Gambling Losses By Suing Google, Apple Over Casino Apps (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.