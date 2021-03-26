Privacy Laws Giving Big Internet Companies A Convenient Excuse To Avoid Academic Scrutiny
Biden Administration Says There's Nothing Wrong With ICE Setting Up A Fake College To Dupe Foreign Students Out Of Their Money, Residency

Daily Deal: The Learn to Code 2021 Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Mar 26th 2021 10:43amDaily Deal

The Learn to Code 2021 Bundle has 13 courses to help you kickstart your coding career. Courses cover Ruby on Rails, C++, Python, C#, JavaScript, and more. You'll also learn about data science and machine learning. The bundle is on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Privacy Laws Giving Big Internet Companies A Convenient Excuse To Avoid Academic Scrutiny
Biden Administration Says There's Nothing Wrong With ICE Setting Up A Fake College To Dupe Foreign Students Out Of Their Money, Residency
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:48 Biden Administration Says There's Nothing Wrong With ICE Setting Up A Fake College To Dupe Foreign Students Out Of Their Money, Residency (0)
10:43 Daily Deal: The Learn to Code 2021 Bundle (0)
09:00 Privacy Laws Giving Big Internet Companies A Convenient Excuse To Avoid Academic Scrutiny (4)
06:03 Telecom Using Veterans As Props To Demonize California's New Net Neutrality Law (8)

Thursday

19:40 2 Years Later, Valve's Hands Off Approach To Adult Games Is Still Confusing, Still Very Much Not Hands Off (16)
16:08 Data Broker Looking To Sell Real-Time Vehicle Location Data To Government Agencies, Including The Military (7)
13:35 Utah Governor Vetoes Ridiculous Unconstitutional Content Moderation Bill; Makes His Brother-in-Law Sad (23)
12:13 Recordings, Transcripts Show Police, Prosecutors Lied To A Grand Jury To Bring Gang Charges Against BLM Protesters (24)
10:53 Militias Still Recruiting On Facebook Demonstrates The Impossibility Of Content Moderation At Scale (47)
10:48 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Beginner to Grandmaster Chess Course Bundle (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.