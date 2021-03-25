Congressional Panel On Internet And Disinformation... Includes Many Who Spread Disinformation Online
Militias Still Recruiting On Facebook Demonstrates The Impossibility Of Content Moderation At Scale

Daily Deal: The Ultimate Beginner to Grandmaster Chess Course Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Mar 25th 2021 10:48amDaily Deal

The Ultimate Beginner to Grandmaster Chess Course Bundle has 137 hours of instruction on everything from basic chess theory to advanced strategies. You'll gain skills and knowledge from international and grand masters, learn about positional chess, learn valuable endgame ideas and principles, and much more. It's on sale for $90.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Congressional Panel On Internet And Disinformation... Includes Many Who Spread Disinformation Online
Militias Still Recruiting On Facebook Demonstrates The Impossibility Of Content Moderation At Scale
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:35 Utah Governor Vetoes Ridiculous Unconstitutional Content Moderation Bill; Makes His Brother-in-Law Sad (1)
12:13 Recordings, Transcripts Show Police, Prosecutors Lied To A Grand Jury To Bring Gang Charges Against BLM Protesters (6)
10:53 Militias Still Recruiting On Facebook Demonstrates The Impossibility Of Content Moderation At Scale (4)
10:48 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Beginner to Grandmaster Chess Course Bundle (0)
09:33 Congressional Panel On Internet And Disinformation... Includes Many Who Spread Disinformation Online (14)
06:27 Utah Governor Signs New Porn Filter Law That's Just Pointless, Performative Nonsense (25)
03:23 City Of London Police Parrot Academic Publishers' Line That People Visiting Sci-Hub Should Be Afraid, Very Afraid (13)

Wednesday

20:03 NFL's Thursday Night Football Goes Exclusive To Amazon Prime Video (3)
15:46 Content Moderation Case Study: Huge Surge In Users On One Server Prompts Intercession From Discord (2021) (3)
13:38 Drone Company Wants To Sell Cops A Drone That Can Break Windows, Negotiate With Criminals (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.