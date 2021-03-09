Records Show President Trump Loved Going After Whistleblowers Even More Than Obama Did
Daily Deal: The Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Training Bundle

Tue, Mar 9th 2021

The Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Training Bundle has 8 courses to teach you how to effectively use the tools in the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite. You'll learn how to use Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, Spark, and After Effects. Courses cover logo design, photo and video editing, and more. It's on sale for $34.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

