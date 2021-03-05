Parler Drops Its Loser Of A Lawsuit Against Amazon In Federal Court, Files Equally Dumb New Lawsuit In State Court
Moving the Web Beyond Third-Party Identifiers

Daily Deal: The Complete QuickBooks Desktop 2021 Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Mar 5th 2021 10:41amDaily Deal

The Complete QuickBooks Desktop 2021 Certification Bundle has 10 courses to help you manage your finances and get ready for tax season. These comprehensive courses will provide an understanding of QuickBooks Pro Desktop 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 in a format beneficial to both beginners and advanced users. You'll learn data input relate to invoices, bills, checks, deposits, purchase orders. You'll also learn how to generate reports, how to create budgets, how to analyze reports, how to perform bank reconciliations, and much more. The bundle is on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Parler Drops Its Loser Of A Lawsuit Against Amazon In Federal Court, Files Equally Dumb New Lawsuit In State Court
Moving the Web Beyond Third-Party Identifiers
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

12:05 Reporter Sues DOJ To See If It Is Trying To Help Devin Nunes Unmask @DevinCow Twitter Account (0)
10:44 Moving the Web Beyond Third-Party Identifiers (1)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Complete QuickBooks Desktop 2021 Certification Bundle (0)
09:38 Parler Drops Its Loser Of A Lawsuit Against Amazon In Federal Court, Files Equally Dumb New Lawsuit In State Court (7)
06:39 T-Mobile Promised Major Job Growth Post Sprint Merger. SEC Filings Show The Exact Opposite Happened (9)
03:39 Is The Digital Services Act Going To Make A Huge Mess Of Website Liability In The EU? (3)

Thursday

19:45 Twitter Opposes 'Tweet' Trademark Application For Bird Food Company (12)
16:06 Washington State Also Spits On Section 230 By Going After Google For Political Ads (5)
13:46 Arizona Moves Forward With Law To Force Google & Apple To Open Up Payments In App Stores (20)
12:14 US Navy On The Hook For 'Pirating' German Company's Software (16)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.