Section 230 Lets Tech Fix Content Moderation Issues. Congress Should Respect That
Why Is Congress Pushing For Locking Up More Culture?
Techdirt Podcast Episode 268: A New Approach To Fighting Online Harassment
 

Techdirt Podcast Episode 269: The Oversight Board Starts Overseeing Facebook

Content Moderation

from the it-begins dept

Tue, Feb 9th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

The first batch of decisions about Facebook's content moderation from the recently-established Oversight Board has garnered lots of reactions, including many kneejerk ones — but there's plenty to discuss, so for this week's episode Mike is joined by Harvard Law's Evelyn Douek to talk about the decisions themselves and what they signal about the board as a whole.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: content moderation, evelyn douek, oversight board, podcast
Companies: facebook

