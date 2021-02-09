Techdirt Podcast Episode 269: The Oversight Board Starts Overseeing Facebook
The first batch of decisions about Facebook's content moderation from the recently-established Oversight Board has garnered lots of reactions, including many kneejerk ones — but there's plenty to discuss, so for this week's episode Mike is joined by Harvard Law's Evelyn Douek to talk about the decisions themselves and what they signal about the board as a whole.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Filed Under: content moderation, evelyn douek, oversight board, podcast
Companies: facebook
Community Standards or Laws and Content Moderation?
Should community standards or local laws influence content moderation? If so, which ones?
In New York City, it has been legal for quite some time for women to appear topless in public. Given this, should content moderators, who might restrict depictions of breasts for readers in some areas, restrain from restricting such images when they are being displayed within the confines of New York City? If not, then do we accept the rule that content moderation must always impose the most restrictive interpretation of what is or is not appropriate or permissible?
For NPR's commentary on New York City law, see: https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2015/08/24/434315957/topless-in-new-york-the-legal-case-that -makes-going-top-free-legal-ish
