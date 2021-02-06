Judging Has Begun! Check Out The Entries In Our Public Domain Game Jam

from the judging-time dept

View all of this year's entries on itch.io »

Our public domain game jam, Gaming Like It's 1925, has come to a close, and the entries are now being reviewed by our amazing panel of judges. They need a bit of time to work through all the games, but while you wait, you can check out the entries for yourself.

We got more entries than last year, though there are a couple that don't quite qualify for the jam because they aren't clearly based on 1925 works. The designers had lots of clever and creative ideas this year, and some of the games are nicely polished. As expected, we got lots of entries based on The Great Gatsby, but plenty of designers also explored other corners of the public domain and built games based on 1925 art, poetry, film, and music. All the games are either playable in the browser or downloadable as PDFs and other game materials, and you can dig through them all over on the game jam page.

Once again, a big thanks to all the designers who submitted games this year, and to all our judges who are reviewing the entries and selecting winners in six categories, which we'll announce later this month. And if you didn't manage to get an entry in this year, it's never to early to start looking into works that will enter the public domain in 2022, when we'll be back with Gaming Like It's 1926!

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: game jam, games, gaming like its 1925, public domain