Daily Deal: The Cooking and Baking Master Class Bundle

Wed, Feb 3rd 2021 10:48amDaily Deal

The Cooking and Baking Master Class Bundle has 7 courses to help you elevate your culinary skills. You'll learn about Sourdough starters, different flours, how to bake anything from brownies, to tarts, to rolls and more. You'll also learn superfoods nutrition, meal planning, vegan cooking, and pizza making. To top it all off, there's a course on food photography so you can take the best photos of your new creations. The bundle is on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

