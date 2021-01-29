No, Revoking Section 230 Would Not 'Save Democracy'
The Lies Told About The EU Copyright Directive's Upload Filters May Help Get Them Thrown Out In Court

Daily Deal: Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Jan 29th 2021 10:39amDaily Deal

Express yourself faster using the world’s leading word prediction software for Windows. Lightkey’s word prediction software learns your typing patterns and gradually predicts up to 12 words including punctuation marks, allowing you to compose emails 4 times faster, with confidence. It also includes over 60 content domains including technology, business, finance, law, academia, and more. Lightkey works for just about any application you use on a day-to-day basis including Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, and Chrome apps. It's on sale for $80.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

No, Revoking Section 230 Would Not 'Save Democracy'
The Lies Told About The EU Copyright Directive's Upload Filters May Help Get Them Thrown Out In Court
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:28 The Clock Is Ticking On Our Public Domain Game Jam! (0)
12:10 Discord Takes Over Moderation Of r/WallStreetBets Server As Facebook Shuts Down Popular Stock Trading Group (2)
10:44 The Lies Told About The EU Copyright Directive's Upload Filters May Help Get Them Thrown Out In Court (4)
10:39 Daily Deal: Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software (0)
09:33 No, Revoking Section 230 Would Not 'Save Democracy' (20)
06:35 Georgia Towns Sue Netflix In Flimsy Bid To Nab A Slice Of The Pie (6)
03:34 Police Chief Demands Holes In Encryption Because Some Cops Decided To Participate In The DC Insurrection (17)

Thursday

20:16 Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: Google Play Bans Video Player App Over ASS File Extension Support (13)
15:00 The Crunch Is On: Join Our Public Domain Game Jam And Whip Up An Entry This Weekend! (0)
13:44 27% Of Cable TV Subscribers Will Cut The Cord This Year (9)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.