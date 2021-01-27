Daily Deal: The Complete Google Master Class Bundle

Facebook's Post-Insurrection Purge Catches A Bunch Of Left Wing Accounts In Its AI Net
Wed, Jan 27th 2021

Wed, Jan 27th 2021 10:43amDaily Deal

The Complete Google Master Class Bundle has 10 courses to help you amp up your productivity and grow your business using a host of Google apps. Courses cover G Suite, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Marketing Studio, and more. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

