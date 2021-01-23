Gaming Like It's 1925: Last Week To Join The Public Domain Game Jam!

Appeals Court Rejects Clearview's Attempt To Dodge A State Lawsuit By Trying To Make It A Federal Case
 

Sat, Jan 23rd 2021 11:00amLeigh Beadon

It's now been almost a full month since works published in 1925 entered the public domain in the US, and that means we're nearing the end of our public domain game jam, Gaming Like It's 1925 — but it's not too late to get involved! After all, plenty of game jams only run for a couple of days, and you've still got an entire week to cook up an analog or digital game based on newly-public-domain material and compete for one of our great prizes.

Check out the game jam page for the full rules and some links to public domain works you could draw on, as well as game design tools for designers of all experience levels. Even if you've never tried making a game before, a week is plenty of time to learn the basics of Twine or Story Synth, and anyone can try their hand at thinking up a roleplaying or party game — we've had winning games that are nothing more than some rules in a text document.

The jam runs through January 31st and then our judges will begin playing the entries to select winners in six categories (the winners of the 2020 jam are linked below, and you can read our judges' thoughts on them here):

We've already gotten a handful of submissions and we're anticipating many more as the due date approaches, so hurry up and join the jam to get your game in the mix!

Reader Comments

    Samuel Abram (profile), 23 Jan 2021 @ 11:19am

    Claiming responsibility.

    I'd like to claim responsibility for the adaptations of the Great Gatsby that you find in this year's Jam. I've found them on another jam that was dedicated to Gatsby remixes (as well as one particularly excellent Gatsby game by searching "Gatsby" in itch.io) and told them to submit to the Gaming Like It's 1925 jam on account of their eligibility.

    The more (eligible) games that are submitted to this jam, the merrier!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


