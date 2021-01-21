Daily Deal: The Complete Chess Bundle

New York Times Decides Kids Are Playing Too Many Video Games During The Pandemic
The Complete Chess Bundle has 14 courses taught by International and Grandmasters designed to help you go from beginner to club level chess player. You'll learn different strategies and tactics via 120+ hours of content. It's on sale for $100.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

