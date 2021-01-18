Gaming Like It's 1925: Less Than Two Weeks Left To Join The Public Domain Game Jam!

HideTechdirt is off for the long weekend! We'll be back with our regular posts tomorrow.
Mon, Jan 18th 2021 11:00amLeigh Beadon

The clock is ticking — we're past the halfway point of January, and you've got just under two weeks to submit something for Gaming Like It's 1925! We're looking for analog and digital games that are inspired by and/or make direct use of materials from works published in 1925, which have now entered the public domain, and giving away prizes for the best ones in multiple categories.

Check out the game jam page for the full rules and some links to public domain works you could draw on, as well as game design tools for designers of all experience levels. The jam runs until January 31st and then our judges will begin playing the entries to select winners in six categories. The winners will be able to choose one of or great prizes:

Check out the winners of the 2019 and 2020 jams (which used works from 1923 and 1924 respectively) then sign up for the jam and get designing. We've already got a few entries this year, and we can't wait to see more and play everyone's games!

Filed Under: game jam, games, gaming like its 1925, public domain

Reader Comments

    Samuel Abram (profile), 18 Jan 2021 @ 3:02pm

    Too successful?

    I'm starting to think that at least this year, the Gaming-like-it-192X game jams is starting to become a victim of its own success. What I mean by that is that there are two competing Gatsby game jams and seem to be absorbing the energy the Gaming-like-it's-192X jams usually have when it comes to making games from newly public domain works. Also, maybe people are taking the fact that copyright is expiring again for granted, which I guess is a good problem to have.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


