PSA: If Someone Doesn't Accept Your Friend Request, Do Not Threaten To Kill Them And Kick In Their Front Door

from the with-friends-like-these dept

We've all been there. You jump on some social media platform having met someone in this existence that passes for real life and fire off a friend request to them. And then you... wait. Sometimes you then wait some more. And then, sometimes, you're left in this terrifying, self-absorbed limbo, having tried to make this connection only to see it never accepted. Your mind races. Why didn't they accept my request? Do they not like me? Is it something I said? I know, you think, I'll just threaten to murder them and go break down their front door!

Wait, what? Well, that appears to be exactly the way that one North Dakota man chose to end his 2020 after a co-worker didn't accept his Facebook friend request.

Caleb Burczyk, 29, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of burglary and terrorizing filed in Williams County District Court Tuesday, Dec. 29. Burczyk’s attorney Jeff Nehring declined to comment on the case. Police say Burczyk started sending aggressive Facebook messages to his ex-coworker on Dec. 24, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He threatened his ex-coworker’s life and warned him that he was going to “come at” him if he did not accept his Facebook friend request, the affidavit stated. “Accept my friend request or I’m going to murder you,” Burczyk wrote in a message to his ex-coworker, according to the affidavit.

An addendum PSA: the best way to convince someone to accept your social media connection is probably not to explicitly threaten them with murder if they don't. On top of landing you in legal hot water, most of us just don't want to associate ourselves with folks who threaten to kill us.

Regardless, law enforcement reports that Burczyk proceeded to go to his ex-coworkers home, where there was a security camera, and kicked in the front door. He was arrested afterwards, of course. Given the mountain of physical evidence at hand, it feels like a certainty that he's not going to be found innocent, assuming any of this actually gets to a trial decision.

So stay even, Techdirt friends. A rebuffed social media connection request is nothing to go to jail over.

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: caleb burczyk, friending, jeff nehring, social media

Companies: facebook