HideTechdirt is off until the new year! We'll be back with our regular posts this weekend.
HideTechdirt is off until the new year! We'll be back with our regular posts this weekend.
New Year's Message: Make The World A Better Place
 

Gaming Like It's 1925: The Public Domain Game Jam Has Begun!

News

from the get-going dept

Fri, Jan 1st 2021 8:00amLeigh Beadon

Sign up for the Public Domain Game Jam on itch.io »

Today's the day:works published in 1925 have run out of copyright protection and the public domain has gotten bigger, and our game jam celebrating it has begun! Gaming Like It's 1925 runs from now until the end of the month, and it's the perfect chance to start digging into of all the amazing material that's finally free for everyone to use.

The premise of the jam is simple: build a digital or analog game that incorporates, in some way or another, one or more works from 1925. You don't need to be an experienced game designer to participate — entries can be as simple as a few instructions in a PDF, or as robust as an entire board or video game, and you can make use of all sorts of easy development tools (a few of which are listed on the jam page). And there are so, so many great works to choose from, a few of which are listed on Duke University's annual round-up, which is a great place to start looking.

As in the past two public domain game jams, we'll be awarding prizes in six categories (the winners of the 2020 jam are linked below, and you can read our judges' thoughts on them here):

We've also got another great panel of new and returning judges this year:

You can sign up to participate and find all the remaining details, the full rules, the list of prizes, and lots of helpful links over on itch.io. Don't delay — a month might seem like a long time, but it goes by fast, especially when faced with the immense and finally-growing public domain!

Sign up for the Public Domain Game Jam on itch.io »

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

New Year's Message: Make The World A Better Place
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Friday

08:00 Gaming Like It's 1925: The Public Domain Game Jam Has Begun! (1)

Thursday

09:00 New Year's Message: Make The World A Better Place (16)

Wednesday

19:39 Senators Tell The USPTO To Remove The Arbitrary Obstacles Preventing Inventors (Especially Women Inventors) From Getting Patents (27)
15:36 Content Moderation Case Study: Understanding Cultural Context To Detect Satire (2020) (33)
13:43 Body Camera Footage Shows Cameras Aren't Making Boston Cops Better Police Officers (23)
12:11 Brexit Deal Copied And Pasted Recommendations For Netscape, Outdated Encryption (19)
10:53 Trump's Police Commission Suggests Doing The Same Things That Haven't Worked For Years Will Reduce Violent Crime (17)
10:48 Daily Deal: The Ultimate 2021 Web Developer And Designer Super Bundle (2)
09:36 Repair Shop Owner Who Supposedly Had Hunter Biden's Laptop Sues Twitter For Defamation... Has Lawsuit Tossed The Same Day (11)
06:33 Comcast's Pandemic Price Hike Bonanza Continues (13)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.