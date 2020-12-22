Content Moderation Case Study: Xhamster, The 22nd Biggest Site On The Internet, Moderates Content Using Unpaid Volunteers (2020)
from the one-way-to-do-it dept
Summary: Formed in 2007 and operated out of Limassol, Cyprus, xHamster has worked its way up to become the 20th most-visited site on the internet. The site boasts 10 million members and hundreds of millions of daily visitors despite being blocked by a number of governments around the world.
Being in the pornography business poses unique moderation challenges. Not only do moderators deal with a flood of both amateur and professional submissions, they must take care to prevent the uploading of illegal content. This goes further than policing uploads for unauthorized distribution of copyrighted material. Moderators must also make decisions -- with facts not in their possession -- about the ages of performers in amateur videos to prevent being prosecuted for the distribution of child pornography.
Given the stakes, users would expect a well-staffed moderation team trained in the difficult art of discerning performers' ages… or at least given the authority to block uploads until information about performers is obtained from uploaders.
Unfortunately, this does not appear to be the case. An undercover investigation by Vice shows one of the biggest sites on the internet has chosen to lower its costs by relying on an all-volunteer moderation team.
One member of the discussion is “Holger”, a user created by VICE News to infiltrate the content moderation team and observe its inner workings. Holger finds himself in a team of over 100 unpaid, voluntary workers called “the Reviewers Club”, which means he has partial control over which photos stay online and which are taken down.
Moderators are guided by a 480-page manual that explains what images and videos are permitted. The "Reviewers Club" then works its way through thousands of content submissions every day, making judgment calls on uploads in hopes of preventing illegal or forbidden content from going live on the site.
Decisions to be made by xHamster:
- Does relying on unpaid volunteers create unnecessary risks for the site?
- Would paying moderators result in better moderation? Or would paid moderation result in only nominal gains that would not justify the extra expense?
- As more revenge porn laws are created, does xHamster run the risk of violating more laws by turning over this job to volunteers who may personally find this content acceptable?
- Given the focus on child sexual abuse material by almost every government in the world, does the reliance on an all-volunteer moderation team given the impression xHamster doesn't care enough about preventing further abuse or distribution of illicit content?
- Does asking content consumers to make judgment calls on uploads create new risks, like an uptick in uploads of borderline content that appeals to members of the volunteer staff?
- Can the site justify the continued use of volunteer moderators given its assumed profitability and heavy internet traffic?
While xHamster informs users that all uploaded content requires the "written consent" of all performers, there's no evidence on hand that shows the site actually collects this information before approving uploads.
Further skewing moderation efforts is the site's highly-unofficial "reward" program which grants "badges" to reviewers who review more content. The site's guidelines only forbid the worst forms of content, including "blood, violence, rape" and "crying" (if it's determined the crying is "real."). Underage content is similarly forbidden, but reviewers have admitted to Vice policing underage content is "impossible."
Moderation decisions are backstopped by the site, which requires several "votes" from moderators before making a decision on uploaded content. The "democratic" process helps mitigate questionable decisions made by the volunteer staff, but it creates the possibility that illicit content may obtain enough votes to skirt the site's internal guidelines.
Originally published on the Trust & Safety Foundation website.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: adult content, content moderation, moderators, porn, volunteers
Companies: xhamster
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Thread
Pronunciation?
Just out of curiosity, how would one pronounce "Xhamster"? "Eks-HAM-stir"? "ZAM-stir"? I'd like to know, as the Wikipedia page is not producing any clues…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I would assume “eks-HAM-stir”, given that the site uses an image of a cartoon hamster as part of its header logo.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That seems fair.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Moderation - again
TL;DR - to "solve" this technically is beyond current means.
Long answer:
To answer Mr. Abram, it's "Eks-Hamster". Not that it really matters, as you can pronounce it any way you like so long as you spell it right when you sign in. Like "Kubernetes". Seriously the debate can go all night long. Is it toe-may-toe or tuh-muh-toe?
As to the topic at hand, in a previous business I worked with an adult content creation business. They had hired a call-center's worth of people to review content and apply "tags". For example, without getting NSFW, tags like "grandma" and "bondage" would be added to videos to which that would be applied so that future searches would be able to find them. In other words, if one tagged some videos as "grandma" someone searching for "grandma" would find them.
The toll on my friend who worked there was huge. She worked normal hours (9-5 US or 0900-1700 EU) and she had breaks but the whole time she was there it was watching pornography, clicking on "tags" and then moving on to the next segment. Some were, as she described the experience, disturbing.
Moderation is an art. The moderator has to apply subjective judgment to evaluate whether a particular item fits or doesn't fit. A 480-page manual only hurts (but may shield liability for Xhamster down the road... but who is to say with today's wolves in congress.)
To have effective moderation there ought to be an OBJECTIVE standard, which is difficult because what's fine in California is not fine in South Carolina is not fine in Iraq and not fine in China. However, if such a standard could be defined, agreed upon (think international treaty) and codified, then an AI/Neural Net/cloud/crypto/blockchain/VC's-give-me-cash could be set up to do it.
As always I appreciate the Copia Institute op-eds. Questions and policy implications to consider are difficult to sum up, but starting with CSAM is simply a shift to "What about the children?" It's a consideration, to be sure, but THE VERY FIRST ONE? Children are not the primary users of the Internet or Xhamster.
Volunteer moderators and volunteer staff is just a money shift. It doesn't address any of the issues in moderation... just a question of how cheap your labor can get. If you get great free moderators and volunteers, good for you. If you can't, and you pay, and you get much better ones, good for you. The underlying issues (outlined above) don't change at all based on how much you pay the people who have to watch the content and make subjective decisions.
My 2¢ worth.
Ehud Gavron
Tucson Arizona US
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You missed the point of the question. I’ll repeat it here for easier context:
The question isn’t about “what about the children” or children as “xHamster users” or whatever you think it is. It’s about whether the reliance on a volunteer mod team makes xHamster look like it doesn’t give a shit about CSAM. And it is a fair question. If the owners of xHamster truly gave a shit, they’d hire a professional staff to moderate content as well as weed out and report CSAM. Maybe the xHamster owners don’t want to pay for the therapy that said staff would obviously need after spending hours upon hours of looking at porn (including fetish porn, both tame and “extreme”) as well as any CSAM they may come across. Maybe they don’t want to pay for any extra staff, period. But whatever the case, the fact that xHamster moderation relies on volunteers with seemingly no obligations to the site itself is disconcerting — at best.
This rings especially true after the recent PornHub purge. That site got rid of millions of videos because Mastercard and Visa started refusing to do business with it. That refusal was prompted by reporting from the New York Times that PornHub had a sizeable amount of CSAM on it (among other illegal/unlawful content). xHamster could end up on that same chopping block if the owners refuse to get their shit together and do more about any potential CSAM problem on that site. Asking volunteers to do the job of moderating the site does xHamster no favors in that regard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Professional staff to moderate content"???
You've missed the whole point.
Try reading the original article. Then read anything Mike or Tim have wrote about moderation. Once you have that concept read what I wrote.
THEN when you can FIX MODERATION for WEBSITES IN THE WORLD, speak up.
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, I haven’t. xHamster employs a small number of unpaid volunteers — people who have no legal, moral, or ethical obligation to work in the best interests of xHamster — to moderate all the content on that site. That could bite xHamster on its metaphorical ass, since credit card companies already have a bug up their own metaphorical asses about porn video sites with lax moderation. Any site that doesn’t appear to take moderation seriously — like, say, a site that uses unpaid volunteers instead of paid employees to handle moderation — could end up in the same position as PornHub.
And that doesn’t even get into the myriad issues with using unpaid volunteers with no obligations toward a given porn video site to moderate content. For example: What would happen to xHamster if a pedophile lands a mod position and uses it not to delete CSAM, but to download it?
xHamster has a serious issue to deal with. It doesn’t seem to take that issue seriously. Neither, apparently, do you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You've still missed the entire point of content-based moderation. It doesn't matter if Xhamster "employs unpaid volunteers" (a nonsense expression) or if they take something "seriously" or not or whether I do. I don't work for Xhamster so my commenting on it doesn't effect anything in their business.
What's important, and I've exhorted reading other people's writings... is that content-based moderation is somewhere between HARD and IMPOSSIBLE.
I know it's difficult to get but here's an analogy that may help:
A computer algorithm or an individual human or 10,000 of them cannot do that.
Now switch it off from "simple text" to a video clip someone has to watch, has to know background of, may have a database to compare it to, etc. and the "problem" that even FaceBook can't solve becomes exponentially more difficult.
We can't fix with "throwing more bodies at it" anything we can't fix to begin with.
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I usually enjoy these case studies, but this one seemed very biased. All of the decisions to be made and questions to consider seemed worded to only allow one direction of answer.
I had never heard of xHamster, and have no idea what their business model is, if any; maybe more background on that would have helped me understand where the article author is coming from.
TL;DR for the article: bad website, bad bad website
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply