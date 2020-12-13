Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous comment on our post about Florida State Police raiding the home of COVID whistleblower Rebekah Jones:

Huh. Interesting that this comes right after a major Florida newspaper published a scathing report, using numerous insider sources, on how Desantis covered up a lot of COVID information. https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavirus/fl-ne-coronavirus-florida-desantis-spin-ss-prem-20201203-t yjmgkos6bd7vo7vnripqliany-htmlstory.html I wonder if this is him trying to track down who talked to the paper.

In second place, it's another comment on that post, this time from our own Karl Bode adding an important point to a thread of pushback against an idiot downplaying the virus based on its mortality rate:

also, for whatever reason, people really like to fixate exclusively on deaths, and ignore the fact that this disease is going to cause disability (perhaps permanent) for millions of people. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/04/health/covid-long-term-symptoms.html

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got a pair of responses to the dangerous ideas about Section 230 reform being touted by Joe Biden's top tech advisor. First, it's That One Guy aptly summing up one way to spot a bad argument about 230:

... we'll just leave that part out The best part of using Facebook of all platforms as the Big Bad here is that Facebook is on their side. Facebook has made clear that it's fine with gutting 230 because it understands that unlike the vast majority of other sites that allow user submitted content it will be able to survive that. Bringing up Cox and Wyden adds an extra dash of 'I really hope no-one fact-checks us on this' as well, since unlike what that cherry-picked quote would seem to suggest they have made clear that 230 is working as intended. I get at this point that anyone attacking 230 has to lie to make their arguments, since there's no honest arguments to be made, but even knowing that this argument is laughably bad and banking really hard on ignorance and emotional manipulation, which tells you all you need to know about the one making it, none of it good.

Next, it's Blake C. Stacey coining a slogan for the damage bad Section 230 reform would do:

Free slogan: "You say you want to kill Facebook, but you're going to miss and kill Wikipedia."

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is again an anonymous comment, this time on our post about Trump promising to pull military funding over the lack of a Section 230 repeal:

PETA has really dropped the ball. Please, for the love of what little sanity remains in this country, spay and neuter your Republicans!

In second place, it's You're a Gazelle! responding to the Supreme Court allowing Muslims to sue the FBI for placing them on the no-fly list when they refused to become informants:

Could Be a Slippery Slope If this continues blackmail might become illegal!

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous commenter offering up another all-purpose response to many people who insist they are being censored:

I love seeing posts stating "this post is being blocked!"

Finally, it's one more anonymous commenter, responding to our case study about the time Facebook blocked a photo of some onions for nudity (with a typo corrected):

Well, there is a lot of skin to skin contact in the photo.

That's all for this week, folks!