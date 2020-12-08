Techdirt Podcast Episode 265: The Future Of US Broadband
from the needed-now-more-than-ever dept
The pandemic and associated lockdowns have underlined the incredible importance of broadband, and the many problems with it in America. This week, we're joined by Dane Jasper, CEO of Sonic — Mike's ISP, and one with a reputation for treating its customers well and speaking out against bad broadband policy and regulation — for an insider perspective on what's happening with US broadband in 2020, and where it might be going next.
Filed Under: broadband, covid-19, dane jasper, pandemic, podcast
Companies: sonic
